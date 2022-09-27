Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Nia Chinapoo, Erika Murphy lead Central Dauphin girls soccer over Carlisle
Central Dauphin, behind two goals apiece from Nia Chinapoo and Erika Murphy, defeated Carlisle, 6-1, Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division girls soccer game. The Rams opened up a 6-0 halftime advantage. Kayden Williams and Katie Reynolds also scored for the Rams, who improved to 8-1-1 on the season....
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
Camp Hill girls tennis takes down Trinity for 10th win of season
The Camp Hill girls tennis team won its 10th match of the season Wednesday, downing Trinity, 4-1, in Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division action. The Lions move to 10-1 on the season. SINGLES. Mia Schreader (CH) d. Katherine Domby, 6-3, 6-3.
Eliette Whittaker, Teaguen Reynolds help Cumberland Valley take down State College
MECHANICSBURG - Sweeping a top-tier volleyball program in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth is not easy, so doing so calls for a little bit of celebration. Cumberland Valley will probably put that off for a bit, though, because they are in the middle of a special season that saw them improve to 6-0 Wednesday.
Lower Dauphin girls soccer cruises to convincing victory over CD East
Lower Dauphin (7-1-1) came out of the gates with a purpose and never faltered as the Falcons decisively blanked CD East (0-8) 12-0 Wednesday. The Falcons racked up a 6-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Kristen Economopoulos provided the spark for the Falcons offensively with three goals and...
Jordan Byers hat trick helps West Perry field hockey take down Gettysburg
Jordan Byers scored three times and Julie Loy added two goals and an assist as the West Perry field hockey team defeated Gettysburg, 7-2, Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Other West Perry goal scorers were Olivia Bollinger and Autumn Albright. West Perry is now 10-2 on the...
Reagan Eickhoff’s two goals help propel Boiling Springs field hockey past Bishop McDevitt
Reagan Eickhoff scored two first-half goals and goalkeeper Eva Hancock recorded a shutout in the cage as the Boiling Springs field hockey team posted a 4-0 victory over Bishop McDevitt Wednesday to remain unbeaten. Lexi Hanlin and Alex Bandura added second half goals for the Bubblers, who are now 11-0.
Halifax boys soccer falls to Millersburg, 2-1
The Halifax boys soccer team held a 1-0 halftime lead against Millersburg Wednesday, but gave up two second half goals and dropped a 2-1 decision. Jason Jeffries scored the lone Halifax goal in the game’s 14th minute. Goalkeeper Jacob Lindsey made 15 saves for Halifax who is now 5-7 on the season.
Scott Felter goal lifts Lower Dauphin to boys soccer win over CD East
Scott Felter scored an unassisted goal on a corner kick in the 65th minute that lifted the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over CD East Wednesday. William Foley stopped 6 shots on goal to record the shutout in net. The Falcons (5-4-1...
Everly Foster’s OT goal lifts Camp Hill field hockey past Big Spring
Everly Foster scored at the 7:23 mark overtime to lift Camp Hill to a 2-1 come-from-behind Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division field hockey victory over Big Spring Wednesday night at Siebert Park Stadium. Camp Hill’s Emmylou Shover scored the game-tying goal at the 11:34 mark of the fourth quarter. Foster assisted...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Vivian Boler’s 3 goals propel Red Land to field hockey win over East Penn
Vivian Boler’s great game Wednesday helped Red Land field hockey score a 7-0 win against East Pennsboro. Boler finished with three goals.
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
Reds vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB at PNC Park on Wednesday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates will send...
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Walk in Penn’s Woods events October 2 across Pennsylvania
Walks through the forests of Pennsylvania are planned statewide on Sunday, October 2, as part of the annual Walk in Penn’s Woods event coordinated by the Center for Private Forests at Penn State. The event is designed to acquaint Pennsylvanians with their local woodands. Walks in central Pennsylvania, hosted...
Steelers facing open revolt should they struggle vs. Jets at home
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. There’s mutiny in once-loyal, black-and-gold loving Steelers Nation. Cries for changes in the Steelers’ inept offense have reached a fever-pitch. The Pittsburgh public demands that coordinator Matt Canada be gone and Pitt product Kenny Pickett be plugged in as the Steelers’ starting QB, replacing Mitch Trubisky. But it’s not just disgruntled Yinzers shouting their heads off high in the Acrisure Stadium stands. There are signs of mutiny within the Steelers’ ranks, as well. Three games into the young season, and some players on the two-loss Steelers seem to be already turning on Canada, too. Pittsburgh sports radio host Colin Dunlap points out that a significant roster of Steelers offensive players has publicly questioned the offensive pace as dictated by Canada and his mostly dink-and-dunk attack that just can’t seem to get it in gear. The players airing gripes include lineman Mason Cole, tight end Pat Freiermuth, receivers George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and even Trubisky himself, who exposed that Canada had stripped him of the ability to audible and change plays at the line of scrimmage. Josh Rowntree, a reporter with the same Pittsburgh radio station, 93.7 The Fan, went even further, saying on-air that the players’ growing unhappiness with Canada and his offense has metastasized into the deadly locker room sentiment that “many” of those Steelers’ players now want the coordinator to be fired. Said Rowntree on Twitter: “No one has publicly come out and said that Canada should be fired. But there’s a strong sense that the players are unhappy with the direction of offense, and, if polled, I believe would favor a change.” Added Rowntree’s 93.7 colleague Andrew Fillipponi: “The amount of finger-pointing done by Steelers players at Matt Canada and the direction of the offense is unprecedented in the Tomlin era… This is an all-out attack on Canada.” But instead of making sweeping changes during what is a mini-bye week between a Thursday night game and Sunday’s home date with the New York Jets, Coach Mike Tomlin is turning a deaf ear to the growing revolt and talking up the positive signs of progress his woebegone offense has been making, week by week. With that, the Steelers’ coach signaled his ‘hear no evil’ approach to what could become an ear-crushing cacophony at Acrisure Stadium, all calling for Kenny Pickett to take the field on Sunday. In short, it could get really ugly very early, should Trubisky and company struggle against the lowly Jets at home. Don’t expect all those yelling Yinzers to change Tomlin’s mind on a QB change, however. If the coach who never suffered a losing season was even contemplating such a move, he likely would have made it this past week. The schedule gave him added time to prepare Pickett for the beatable Jets. Switching to Pickett now would be akin to throwing him to the wolves. Those wolves being Pittsburgh’s upcoming schedule featuring the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles. Talk about scary. Halloween comes early for these struggling Steelers. Through it all, expect Tomlin to stand steadfast. The coach with a way with words has been very clear on this point: No coordinator or QB changes are afoot. The line on the football field has been drawn. Let all those “Kenny, Kenny” chants rain down from the Acrisure stands. Tomlin vows to tune them out. He wants his team to do the same. This is a coach who is closing ranks, squelching infighting, banning finger-pointing and doubling down. Against these Jets, it just may work. The offensive progress that Tomlin has been talking about and pointing to just may manifest itself on Sunday. It may even appease the Acrisure crowd. But only for the moment. As they say on “Game of Thrones,” winter is coming. And it’s coming very early this season to the one-time City of Champions, now deeply divided over its poor-performing football team. The games ahead look all-but unwinnable, making the mutiny Mike Tomlin is facing all the worse. Let’s hope he can handle it a lot better than Bounty officer William Bligh. Otherwise, everyone could be going down with the seemingly sinking ship that is the Steelers.
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
