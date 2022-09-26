Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
Baylor Coach Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen was asked about Brittney Griner during Monday's press conference. Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was a superstar at Baylor. She finished her college career as an NCAA champion and AP Player of the Year. As you'd expect, Collen has...
Former Baylor players call out Kim Mulkey after she declines to talk about Brittney Griner
Two Baylor women's basketball alumni who played under coach Kim Mulkey are speaking out after she declined to comment on Brittney Griner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reporter Claimed Brittney Griner's Old Coach Tried To Get Her Fired
In a recent interview, former ESPN writer Kate Fagan revealed that Kim Mulkey allegedly tried to get her fired. Mulkey's attempted to get Fagan fired allegedly came after a bombshell report Fagan wrote in 2013. She detailed how Mulkey urged former Baylor standout Brittney Griner to hide her sexuality. Fagan...
Brittney Griner's College Coach Slammed for Not Commenting on Jailed Star
Many Twitter users condemned the coach, with one calling her decision not to comment "inexcusable" and "absurd."
thecomeback.com
Baylor women’s basketball coach shares Brittney Griner thoughts
On a day when the basketball world was taken aback by the lack of compassion shown by former Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey regarding Brittney Griner, current Baylor coach Nicki Collen shared some thoughts on her own. While many coaches around the women’s basketball world have shared their...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Baylor DT Siaki Ika is a 'problem'
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika is a 'problem' and difficult matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baylor Coach On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts
The Brittney Griner situation has been a hot topic of debate in this country for the last several months. After all, she's a U.S. citizen being held captive in a foreign country and usually, that means the administration should be doing everything in its power to bring her home. However,...
Brittney Griner’s college basketball coach criticised for refusing to comment on her incarceration
WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia and people have some thoughts on her decision to stay quiet.Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia. "And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on. The curt reply drew criticism online. One Twitter user pointed out the relationship between the...
NOLA.com
LSU earns rare recognition for cybersecurity from NSA, only the 21st university to do so
The federal agency tasked with protecting America from hackers has awarded LSU an elite designation that positions it among the premier universities for cybersecurity in the country. LSU announced Monday that the National Security Agency named it a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO. Now one of...
Comments / 0