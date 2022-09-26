WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia and people have some thoughts on her decision to stay quiet.Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia. "And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on. The curt reply drew criticism online. One Twitter user pointed out the relationship between the...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO