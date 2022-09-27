ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
IOWA CITY, IA
WKBN

Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Medical Bills#American Football#College Football
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Last fall when Greta Van Fleet announced they were going on tour in 2022, the band dropped five Michigan show dates (none which included Detroit). After completing shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw back in March, the band was forced to postpone their remaining Michigan shows as two band members became ill. The Flint and Ypsilanti shows were rescheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, but a few days before the Flint show, the band announced that it was forced to cancel the remaining Michigan shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit

Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy