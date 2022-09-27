Read full article on original website
Christian Anderson Jr. details his ‘great’ official visit to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Michigan basketball program last fall, giving Juwan Howard and the Wolverines a very early pledge in their 2024 class. Nearly a year after announcing that commitment, Anderson Jr. and his family took an official visit to...
Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?
This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
Fox17
Mel Tucker reveals long list of improvements his team needs to make after 'unacceptable' loss to Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ- — On Saturday, after a near shutout by Minnesota at home, Mel Tucker said that he was not pleased with what he is seeing from his team and that he’s not accepting it. However, he said he wouldn’t go off the handle and jump...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Fox17
FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh talks Blake Corum's big day, preparing JJ McCarthy for the road at Iowa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh talked with WXYZ about Blake Corum's big day against Maryland, preparing JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines for the road at Iowa, and Dametrius "Meechie" Walker's impact on the program. Watch as Harbaugh shows off the Wolverines fueling and nutrition station inside the football...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
MetroTimes
Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)
Last fall when Greta Van Fleet announced they were going on tour in 2022, the band dropped five Michigan show dates (none which included Detroit). After completing shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw back in March, the band was forced to postpone their remaining Michigan shows as two band members became ill. The Flint and Ypsilanti shows were rescheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, but a few days before the Flint show, the band announced that it was forced to cancel the remaining Michigan shows.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A few more rain showers today and an update on Hurricane Ian
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us if we’ll see more showers on Tuesday. Plus the latest from Detroit where a Michigan State Trooper was shot, an update on Hurricane Ian, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
wcmu.org
About a half-dozen counties in Michigan remain at a high risk for Covid-19
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a high risk of COVID infections in seven counties, including Macomb and St. Clair. In those areas, CDC guidelines call for wearing a mask indoors. Twice as many counties were rated a high risk the week before. Wayne, Oakland,...
