3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Time for the Saints to do the right thing and give Jameis Winston a rest
LONDON — It’s time. Time for the New Orleans Saints to sit Jameis Winston. Time to start Andy Dalton. For the good of the team. For the benefit of Winston’s health. For the sanity of Saints fans everywhere. The Saints’ best chance to beat the Minnesota Vikings...
NOLA.com
Why LSU running back Noah Cain says freshman linebacker Harold Perkins is a 'freak of nature'
After playing with some of LSU’s top linebackers for four seasons, Micah Baskerville needed one play this summer to see that a true freshman figures to be the Tigers’ next big star. Baskerville — a fifth-year senior who has lined up with current NFL players Devin White, Patrick...
NOLA.com
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals on TNF: Best Bets for September 29
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends, prediction
The Cincinnati Bengals, fresh off their first win of the season, will look to knock off the lone undefeated team in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins in the first game of NFL Week 4. Miami has been in two of the most thrilling games thus far in the NFL, knocking...
NOLA.com
Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be"
One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and two years before CJ McCollum signed an extension of his own, there was the Brandon Ingram deal. In November 2020, the Pelicans signed Ingram to a five-year pact worth $158 million. Ingram was a restricted free...
NOLA.com
Prep football: Here are 3 local games we're following Friday
The District 9-5A opener for Brother Martin (3-1) will come against a Karr team that won its district opener last week, defeating St. Augustine 49-7. The teams split a pair of nondistrict games the last two times they met: Brother Martin won 44-41 in 2015 and Karr won 55-46 in 2016.
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for September 30
Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel PGA Tour Superstore Elevates Two Execs PGA Tour Superstore owner and chairman Arthur Blank has promoted Dick Sullivan from president and chief executive officer to executive chairman and CEO and elevated Jill Spiegel from chief merchandising officer to president, making her one of the highest-ranking women in the golf industry and across Blank’s portfolio of businesses. Sullivan’s work with Blank’s businesses dates back to The Home Depot in the 1990s, where Sullivan held various senior roles culminating as the home improvement retailer’s chief marketing officer. When Blank...
