numberfire.com
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Yardbarker
The silver lining to Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s concerning shoulder injury
The Detroit Lions did not have a very good weekend. Apart from losing their second game of the season in a 28-24 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, the Lions also saw star running back D’Andre Swift sustain an upper-body injury that could force him to miss multiple games. If anything, Swift doesn’t seem to need to go under the knife to repair the injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Click2Houston.com
Yardbarker
D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements...
Detroit News
Lions weighing options with injured D'Andre Swift, including shutting him down through bye
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions attempted to take a preemptive approach to keep D'Andre Swift healthy this offseason, but after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, compounded with a lingering ankle sprain from the season opener, the team now is considering whether to shut the running back down for the next couple of weeks.
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 4
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and despite being considered day-to-day, is unlikely to play according to Dan Campbell. Campbell said Swift would need to feel "significantly" better to be active against Seattle. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Fox17
Fox17
