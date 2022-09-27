Read full article on original website
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons
With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Detroit Pistons media day: Watch livestream with Troy Weaver, players
The Detroit Pistons open training camp Monday with media day, beginning at 1:30 p.m. from the practice facility in Detroit. General manager Troy Weaver, four days after trading for Utah Jazz veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, kicks off the news conferences at 1:30 p.m., with head coach Dwane Casey set for 1:45 p.m. and...
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Detroit Pistons at 'ground zero,' Troy Weaver says. Now they're ready to compete
It may appear not much has changed for the Detroit Pistons since Troy Weaver was hired as general manager in 2020 — if you judge just by wins. The franchise finished 20-46 in 2019-20 prior to Weaver joining, then 20-52 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, and 23-59 last season.
With Michigan State struggling big-time, was 2021 a fluke? | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss the struggles of the Michigan State Spartans coming off a very successful 2021 season.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor St. Joseph coach Andrew Pratley
The Detroit Lions honored St. Joseph’s Andrew Pratley as the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week for Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. Pratley led St. Joseph to a 13-12 win over Portage Central to improve to 4-1 during the season, heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Portage Northern.
WXYZ
Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears the nicknames, but the Red Wings coach handles it with poise
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears all the nicknames. But the Red Wings head coach handles it all with poise — and his great asset of strong communication. WATCH HIS CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI IN THE VIDEO PLAYER.
Yardbarker
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Christian Anderson Jr. details his ‘great’ official visit to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Michigan basketball program last fall, giving Juwan Howard and the Wolverines a very early pledge in their 2024 class. Nearly a year after announcing that commitment, Anderson Jr. and his family took an official visit to...
NBA
Bogdanovic trade a five-scoop sundae of a deal for Weaver, Pistons
You can win a trade even if the bottom line means solving one problem while creating another. That’s not what happened for the Pistons when Troy Weaver threaded a handful of needles by dealing Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah for Bojan Bogdanovic. With one trade, Weaver simultaneously...
