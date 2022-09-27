ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Axios

"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons

With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Lake Oswego Review

Here's five takeaways from what the Portland Trail Blazers said at media day

The NBA season is here and so is Blazer basketball after a noteworthy offseason filled with changes and questions. The mysteries of the offseason have come to an end and the NBA season has returned with the Portland Trail Blazers media day taking place Monday, Sept. 26. General manager Joe Cronin, head coach Chauncey Billups and many players came to the podium to address all kinds of storylines coming into the 2022-23 campaign. With new faces at the top and throughout the organization, the upcoming season is certainly an intriguing one with plenty of questions to answer....
Yardbarker

‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
NBA

Bogdanovic trade a five-scoop sundae of a deal for Weaver, Pistons

You can win a trade even if the bottom line means solving one problem while creating another. That’s not what happened for the Pistons when Troy Weaver threaded a handful of needles by dealing Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to Utah for Bojan Bogdanovic. With one trade, Weaver simultaneously...
