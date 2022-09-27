ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Gave Prince Harry An Ultimatum In The Early Days Of Their Romance, Insider Claims

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
A royal ultimatum!

it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced their fair share of relationship woes, including a purported ultimatum that the royal either confirm their romance or call it quits towards the beginning of their courtship.

In a newly-published excerpt from the bombshell book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author Valentine Low claims that Meghan allegedly pressured her soon-to-be husband into issuing a statement when they began dating as the Suits alum began facing "hordes of journalists” amid her new relationship.

“A source said: ‘She was saying, 'If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,'" the book detailed, adding that her words seemingly left the Prince “in a panic.”

“‘He was freaking out,” added another source, “saying, ‘She’s going to dump me.’”

Amid this pressure, Prince Harry, who "became determined to protect" her amid the media circus, purportedly reached out to Jason Knauf, who served as the Kensington Palace communications secretary at the time, asking him to help him with this task.

“Harry phoned Knauf, demanding that he put out a statement confirming that Meghan was his girlfriend and condemning the racist and sexist undertones of some of the media coverage,” the book alleges.

Part of this, the insider alleged, came from Meghan reportedly wondering if her romance with Prince Harry was the real deal.

“Meghan wanted public validation that this was a serious relationship,” he explained, adding that the former actress was allegedly “convinced that the palace was unwilling to protect her from media intrusion.”

Yet this is far from the book’s only revelation about the couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and share two children together.

During their 2018 tour of Australia, the book claims Meghan was seemingly overwhelmed by her newly-minted royal duties.

“Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers,” the book claims. “According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.'"

