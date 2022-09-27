Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
Aaron Rodgers hinted that he saw something on the Jumbotron that helped the Packers stop the Buccaneers, and now Tampa Bay is working to figure out what it was
Aaron Rodgers can read a defense from a mile away, especially if the Jumbotron is helping him get a better view.
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rob Gronkowski Attends Buccaneers Home Opener, Agent Speaks on Potential Return
Rob Gronkowski was at Raymond James Stadium Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs, his old team, take on the Green Bay Packers. It was the premiere NFL matchup for the weekend. And there’s now all sorts of buzz that in the very near future, Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for the second time in his career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL will keep 'Sunday Night Football' in Tampa Bay for now, but has contingency plan based on Hurricane Ian
The NFL is still hoping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can play "Sunday Night Football" at home against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The league has not moved the contest yet, but has a contingency plan depending on the severity of Hurricane Ian, according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.
Look: Tom Brady Praying For City Of Tampa Bay This Week
Hurricane Ian, which is currently a Category 3 storm, is growing in strength as it prepares to make landfall on Florida's west coast in the coming days. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling down to Miami to avoid the storm and prepare for Sunday's home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
Tom Brady: ‘Keeping Tampa Bay in our thoughts and prayers’
With Hurricane Ian headed toward the Tampa Bay area, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said this storm is a little different than others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian prompts possible change for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
The NFL is adjusting on the fly to Hurricane Ian, which is making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. That’s because Sunday Night Football features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon, affecting most of the state’s Gulf Coast region. The storm, which came ashore shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time as a Category 4 hurricane, could keep the site of Sunday night’s Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in limbo until Friday, per an NFL report.
CBS News
NFL confirms Minneapolis as backup stadium if Bucs vs. Chiefs game moved due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday night, but the NFL says the game will take place in Minneapolis if it's forced to move because of Hurricane Ian. There's no change to the game's...
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Yardbarker
Minneapolis to serve as alternate location for Bucs-Chiefs game
The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 4: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage and TV map have been released for Week 4. There are four nationally broadcasted games this week, with the NFL making its first trip to London for the 2022 NFL schedule. CBS will broadcast nationally in both the early and late windows on Sunday, while FOX will have just one national broadcast this week.
NFL・
AEW Dynamite live report: Even less in numbers, Philly crowd still hot
PHILADELPHIA — If absence makes the heart grow fonder, perhaps the opposite is also true. When AEW Dynamite went live on Wednesday night from The Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University, it was in front of a noticeably lighter crowd than the last time the show came to Philly. Then again, said show was just over five months ago. There’s definitely a law of diminishing returns when it comes to how often pro wrestling promotions can hold events in the same venues, and with only a few years of operation under its belt, AEW is still feeling its way through...
Comments / 0