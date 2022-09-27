ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

American mountaineer missing after reaching summit of world’s eighth tallest mountain

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkpnV_0iBb5amb00

A celebrated US mountaineer is missing after reportedly falling into a deep crevasse while climbing down a cliff in Nepal .

On Monday, Hilaree Nelson, 49, slipped and appeared to fall into a 2,000ft (600m) gap in the ice, known as a crevasse, only 15 minutes after reaching the summit of the 26,781ft peak, reported BBC.

Ms Nelson had earlier in the day scaled the summit of Mount Manaslu — the world’s eigth tallest peak — in Nepal with her partner Jim Morrison.

The couple had taken photos with their three Sherpa guides, who used a satellite phone to share the good news with Jiban Ghimire, owner of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, the outfitter that organized their expedition, reported The New York Times.

After climbing the summit, they made their way down from the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) peak.

Fifteen minutes later the guides reportedly radioed Mr Ghimire again and said: “Big problem.”

Other climbers who were with the couple said that “her ski blade skidded off and [she] fell off the other side of the peak”.

It is not known whether Ms Nelson survived the fall. After the incident, Mr Morrison was able to make it back to base camp, reports said.

The couple are among the most accomplished alpinists and backcountry skiers in the world.

Ms Nelson is a North Face-sponsored athlete who has two children and is based out of Colorado.

“With a career spanning two decades that includes dozens of first descents through more than 40 expeditions to 16 different countries, Hilaree Nelson is the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation,” North Face said about the mountaineer on their website.

While Ms Nelson has been a guide herself on several of Nepal’s highest peaks, weather conditions changed quickly on Monday, as they often do in high mountain ranges.

On foot, “it takes three days to reach the incident site from base camp”, said Mr Ghimire.

“Weather is hampering search and rescue operations.”

He added that the company would send out a helicopter on Tuesday morning to the crevasse where Ms Nelson disappeared. He added that Mr Morrison is in good health and will be on the helicopter for the rescue mission if the weather is conducive to flying.

In a separate incident on Monday an avalanche on Mount Manaslu swept away climbers, porters and Sherpas, killing one and reportedly injuring 14 others.

Authorities have not yet been able to launch helicopters to reach the stranded group.

In 2019, an avalanche on Mount Manaslu killed nine climbers.

In 1972, another avalanche killed 16 climbers.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer#Rescue Team#Nepal#Sherpa#Accident#American#Shangri La Nepal Trek#The New York Times
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy