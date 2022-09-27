ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warnock pitches plan to extend veteran benefits to surviving Gold Star spouses who remarry

By Jill Nolin
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 2 days ago
David McCracken died of brain cancer in 2011 after serving in Iraq. The McCrackens are seen here in this February 2008 photo. Contributed photo

David McCracken made it back safely to his home in Tyrone after being deployed to Iraq, but he came back complaining of headaches and coughing.

More than a year after his return, the 30-year-veteran who had been exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Baghdad was diagnosed with brain cancer.

At the end of his life and after many years spent moving around the world together, David McCracken left his wife Tammy with a parting wish: He hoped she would find love again and be happy.

But David McCracken did not know about a longstanding rule that cuts off survivor benefits for spouses when they remarry before the age of 55.

Tammy McCracken, who was in her early 40s at the time, learned about the rule during a jarring phone call she received from an Army representative shortly after her husband died 11 years ago this month. Surviving spouses also can’t “hold themselves out to be married” – meaning they risk losing their benefits if the federal government finds out they are all but officially married to someone else.

“I was like believe me, I’m not thinking about getting married. My husband’s not even in the ground yet,” McCracken said. “I just thought that was such a callous thing to say. That’s probably the only reason I remember that one thing out of everything they told me. I just thought, ‘Ah, that’s so brutal to tell a widow that.’”

McCracken had quit her job at a tech company to be a full-time caregiver for her husband, who had lost his short-term memory and struggled with basic tasks like navigating his own home.

She says the phone call she received after his death still bothers her.

“I know he was the one who served, he was the one who fought and earned those benefits. But it’s belittling to think that I was not at his side the whole time supporting him through the moves, through the transitions, picking up jobs every time we moved,” she said.

“It’s just like I don’t matter. That whole partnership, the marriage – it’s like it just didn’t matter.”

McCracken, who has not remarried, still lives in the house the couple purchased and moved into with their three children in 2007 when David McCracken was assigned to Fort Gillem, the now mostly shuttered Army base located just south of Atlanta.

McCracken says she is friends with another Georgia widow who is planning a joint birthday and wedding for next year.

“She’s getting married on her 55 th birthday because of all this mess,” McCracken said.

‘What changed?’

Warnock said he was moved to file the bill after hearing from surviving spouses, who make their own sacrifices when married to someone in the military. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock introduced a bill this month that would end the policy of cutting off benefits for surviving spouses once they remarry.

The Georgia Democrat teamed up with Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran , who is the ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Both are touting their bipartisan track record as they campaign for reelection this fall.

Warnock said he was moved to file the bill after hearing from surviving spouses, who make their own sacrifices when married to someone in the military.

The freshman senator mentioned a Georgia woman who is an attorney and had to retake the bar exam every time her husband received a new assignment and they had to move to another base. She is one of about 1,000 Georgians who would benefit from the proposal. Nearly 100 of these surviving spouses live near Augusta.

“It shouldn’t matter whether someone remarries. These are families that have borne a great deal of sacrifice in order to support the service of their loved one,” Warnock said in a recent interview.

“Their loved one is now gone, and the least we can do is to continue to provide survivor benefits, provide dependency and indemnity compensation, and to ensure that they have the kind of dependents’ education assistance that they’ve earned,” he said. “These are folks who have lost their spouse in the line of duty or as a result of their duty. So, what changed?”

Warnock said he is hoping to see the proposal passed this year, potentially as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The measure is the most comprehensive attempt to address what military family advocacy groups argue is a punitive and outdated policy – especially when considering that the average age of a surviving spouse is 25 years old, according to the nonprofit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Most of them are women.

“We’re asking some survivors to wait 30 years to remarry without losing benefits,” said Candace Wheeler, director of policy with TAPS.

The measure would allow spouses to retain access to the survivor benefit plan, which Wheeler described as an annuity for the spouse after the death of a service member. It’s an important benefit for spouses who may not have been in the workforce long enough to build up their own retirement savings.

The bill would also redefine spouse to include same-sex couples, and it applies to other benefits, such as commissary access. It would also allow the spouse to regain access to TRICARE health care benefits if the new marriage ends.

Cost will likely be a point of contention. The proposal is estimated to cost about $2 billion over the course of a decade. Also, proponents of ending the remarriage rule say they also encounter resistance from those who believe the spouse’s new partner should assume responsibility for them.

“We did hear a fair amount of that – this belief that taxpayer dollars should not go towards helping support the new family,” said Ashlynne Haycock-Lohmann, who is also with TAPS. “And not taking into consideration all of the sacrifices – professionally, personally – that surviving spouses already made and that these are their benefits, and if they had chosen not to remarry and just continued to cohabitate or the like, they would have continued to receive them.”

Advocates also argue spouses of first responders, like police officers, do not face the same threat of losing their benefits.

Georgia Recorder

Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion

Every Georgian deserves the freedom to make the deeply personal and private decision whether or not to carry an unexpected pregnancy to term. A woman seeking an abortion should be able to receive compassionate care, guided by unbiased medical information, rather than political agendas and one-size-fits-all laws. As a doctor, I’m deeply concerned that my […] The post Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth

WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to commit to bringing legislation to the floor that would make it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on transgender youth, should the GOP take control of the U.S. House following the November midterm elections. “How on earth can this be happening in America? […] The post Marjorie Taylor Greene leads GOP drive to criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Yes, expecting parents in Georgia can now claim their embryo as a dependent

Even with a wave of new state-level abortion restrictions passing or taking effect this summer, Georgia’s law stood out because of its so-called personhood provisions that accompanied the better known six-week ban on the procedure. One particular change that drew national attention was a new tax break for expecting parents. The state Department of Revenue […] The post Yes, expecting parents in Georgia can now claim their embryo as a dependent appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits

Former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley came to Georgia Friday to stump for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker in separate metro Atlanta campaign stops. The visit from the potential 2024 presidential contender is likely a sign of things to come as big names in national politics test […] The post Nikki Haley stumps for Kemp, Walker in first of many big-name visits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

High number of rural Georgians call in to new 988 suicide prevention phone line

The mid-July launch of a new three-digit national suicide prevention phone line has driven an increase in call volume in Georgia, with a disproportionate number of callers dialing in from rural counties. The number of rural Georgians reaching out for help is not too surprising, says Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral […] The post High number of rural Georgians call in to new 988 suicide prevention phone line  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss

If he’s re-elected this November, Gov. Brian Kemp said he’ll push for a state budget with $65 million dedicated to fighting pandemic learning loss, hiring new guidance counselors and recruiting teachers. In a Monday speech outlining his top education priorities for next year’s legislative session, Kemp said he will aim to increase the number of […] The post Education spending gets election-year attention as Kemp unveils plan to combat learning loss appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

