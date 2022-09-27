Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 28, 2022
Mars and Saturn offer luck under the intuition of a secretive Scorpio moon. Whatever your goal, even if it’s strictly personal, accept it as important. What’s sacred to you is sacred, period. Believe in your powers of consecration. The way to do this is to imbue your subject with a sacred energy, which exists as much in you as it does in any.
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
The monthly horoscope for September 2022: Something new come for Taurus, Pisces should keep away from Virgo
Challenged in the workplace, you are likely to meet people with whom you disagree. It is inevitable that there will be some unpleasantness in such a get-together. In the process of coping, do not let the other person's emotional thinking affect your mood.
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
Secrets of the Scorpio Moon
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have range. Choosing the right mode can be challenging. You can be professional and cordial or irreverent and funny. To be appropriate in every situation means being inappropriate in the ones that call for it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone knows there's more than meets...
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
Zodiac: These are the worst traits of a Scorpio
Scorpios have a very polarizing reputation among the zodiac signs. While famously alluring and enigmatic, they can also frighten people with their intensity, often causing them to make questionable decisions. Your emotional depth, combined with extraordinary cunning, makes you an intimidating force to be reckoned with—in both bad and good ways!
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & It’s All Thanks To The Fall Equinox
If things haven’t been going your way lately, hang in there! The next couple of days will bring you a much-needed refresh and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 19 to 25. In addition to kicking off this year’s whimsical fall equinox, the sun’s shift into harmony-seeking Libra later in the week will present you with a new backdrop of energies. *New season, who dis?* This week begins on a kind and productive note, as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in devoted Virgo on September 19. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to reach out...
