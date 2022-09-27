ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewish faith observes start of New Year

By Steven Cohen
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the start of the new week is the start of a new year in the Jewish religion.

Jews around the world observe Rosh Hashana by going to synagogue and asking god to foregive their sins from the past year and to bless them for the year ahead.  The highest holiday in the Jewish religion is Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. That is in ten days when all of the Jewish faith begin the new year with a “clean slate” in the eyes of god.

Leaving temple on Monday, Allison Brown of Hagerstown said that she hopes the new year will bring “healing, not just on a personal level but for family as well as the rest of the community and the rest of the world.”

The Rosh Hashana meal the night before attending religious services includes apple slices dipped in honey, a ritual to welcome in a “sweet” new year.

