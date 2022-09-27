ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

thecentersquare.com

Border patrol warns of increased immigration violations in south Texas region

(The Center Square) – U.S Customs and Border Protection-Laredo Office is cautioning the public about a “significant amount of immigration law violations throughout South Texas ports of entry” and warning potential traffickers of people and drugs about the “serious legal consequences for criminal violations of immigration law.”
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent

Four years after he was arrested on suspicion of spying, a former U.S. Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty at the conclusion of a two-week trial...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Migrant encounters higher today than before Texas Guard mission began

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

CBP calls in 'suicidologist' as workforce deaths rise

The largest law enforcement agency in America has a suicide problem. Over the past 15 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has lost 146 employees to suicide. Senior officials became especially concerned this year because deaths spiked early on. "We were sitting at five suicides, and that was alarming," said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Former Acting DHS Secretary: The border is anything but secure

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy spoke with former acting-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on border security under President Biden. Following ongoing drug issues, record number of border crossings, and even reports of violent crimes caused by illegal immigrants, Wolf was pessimistic about the current state of border control.
POTUS

