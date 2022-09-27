Read full article on original website
Border Patrol ordered agents not to assign migrants registration numbers to clear over-crowded facilities
In the fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol did not always assign migrants an "alien registration number" before they were released into the U.S. in an effort to speed up processing and move migrants out of overcrowded facilities, according to a new report. The report, from the Department of Homeland Security...
thecentersquare.com
Border patrol warns of increased immigration violations in south Texas region
(The Center Square) – U.S Customs and Border Protection-Laredo Office is cautioning the public about a “significant amount of immigration law violations throughout South Texas ports of entry” and warning potential traffickers of people and drugs about the “serious legal consequences for criminal violations of immigration law.”
U.S. whistleblowers aiding migrant children feared retaliation -watchdog
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. government workers feared retaliation for raising concerns last year about the treatment of unaccompanied migrant children on a Texas military base, where children have been held amid record arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a watchdog report released on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
buzzfeednews.com
Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say
By the time the men made it to the downtown Sacramento address that a US immigration official had written on their forms, the sandals they were given at the border had been destroyed. Instead of space at a shelter they were promised, they stood in front of a closed office building.
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
thecentersquare.com
Border agents in Texas confiscate hundreds of pounds of deadly narcotics in past week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue to seize deadly narcotics at the Texas-Mexico border. In four traffic stops in three days, agents confiscated more than $12 million worth of illegal drugs. Their efforts continue after federal agents since President Joe Biden took office have...
Texas sends two buses of migrants to Kamala Harris’s home
Two migrant buses sent by Texas governor Greg Abbott, carrying between 75 and 100 people, arrived outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC. The buses arrived on Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital. The Naval Observatory, the vice president’s designated residence since 1974, is located in northwest Washington, DC. Some of the migrants were picked up in Eagle Pass, which, like Del Rio, is situated along the border with Mexico. Fox News Digital reported that the migrants came from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. The conservative outlet...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
thecentersquare.com
Inspector general audit: ICE wasted $17 million on hotels to not house illegal foreign nationals
(The Center Square) – Endeavors, a nonprofit that’s received half a billion dollars in taxpayer money through no-bid government contracts to house foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration instead of being deported, wasted $17 million on unused hotel rooms, according to a recent audit.
DOJ rescues over 300 dogs in largest bust of dogfighting operation in South Carolina history
The Justice Department announced Monday it had conducted the largest dismantling of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina state history, leading to 305 dogs being rescued.
AG Moody: More 'damaging testimony' from ICE official in Florida lawsuit over immigration enforcement
(The Center Square) – More “damaging testimony” has been obtained about Biden administration immigration enforcement policies, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said after she released another transcript of another top federal official her office deposed as part of a lawsuit she filed against the administration. Moody's office...
MilitaryTimes
Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent
Four years after he was arrested on suspicion of spying, a former U.S. Army reservist has been convicted by a federal jury for acting as an illegal agent on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. Ji Chaoqun, 31, was found guilty at the conclusion of a two-week trial...
Large groups of migrants sent through ‘clandestine’ gap in California’s border wall, official says
According to sources, Border Patrol stations in the San Diego Sector have become saturated with migrants and don't the room for others who are being apprehended.
MilitaryTimes
Migrant encounters higher today than before Texas Guard mission began
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. For the past year and a half, Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security his priority and the centerpiece of...
Washington Examiner
CBP calls in 'suicidologist' as workforce deaths rise
The largest law enforcement agency in America has a suicide problem. Over the past 15 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has lost 146 employees to suicide. Senior officials became especially concerned this year because deaths spiked early on. "We were sitting at five suicides, and that was alarming," said...
Former Acting DHS Secretary: The border is anything but secure
"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy spoke with former acting-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on border security under President Biden. Following ongoing drug issues, record number of border crossings, and even reports of violent crimes caused by illegal immigrants, Wolf was pessimistic about the current state of border control.
DHS in crosshairs over migrant flights from Florida, Texas to Democrat sanctuary cities
The Department of Homeland Security is in the political cross-hairs of both Republicans and Democrats over the shipping of illegal immigrants from Texas and Florida to sanctuary cities in the northern U.S. GOP lawmakers are demanding answers from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over recent reports that federal officials are assigning...
