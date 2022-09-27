Michigan Soybeans: Consider Harvesting Earlier to Manage Risk, Improve Net Income

Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains
(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program […] The post USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
agupdate.com
Crop markets watching early harvest reports
Markets were turbulent last week as interest rates continued their sprint higher and the Federal Reserve looks to curb inflation. But with harvest season upon the U.S., crop markets will be focused on yield reports for the foreseeable future. While production expectations are staying strong, Jack Scoville of Price Futures...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
Agriculture Online
Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears
HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'
An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
beefmagazine.com
Feedlot production and cattle slaughter
The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report shows that the September 1 feedlot inventory was 11.279 million head, 100.4 percent of last year. Feedlot inventories typically reach a seasonal low in August or September with the low occurring in August in four of the last ten years and six times in September. The September 2022 inventory was up 0.5 percent from August, indicating that August was the low this year. The August low was 975,000 head lower, down 8.0 percent, than the record on-feed inventory in February 2022.
Midwest The New Silicon Valley? Udder-ly Ridiculous Returns In The Corn Industry Leave Investors Drooling
Farmland has been in the news a lot lately. Bill Gates, for one, saw food shortages coming years ago. His foresight explains his rampant buying of American farmland. His purchases have been met with plenty of controversy and backlash — as well as scathing reviews from Russell Brand. Gates...
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
Farming is dangerous, but access to affordable health insurance remains elusive, survey finds
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in America. In 2020, federal data show more farmers died from fatal occupational injuries than did police officers, logging workers, or roofers. But in the agriculture industry, access to affordable health care is challenging – particularly for new farmers. Mary Claire...
Rainfall in Argentina fails to quench drought, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Last week’s rainfall was not enough to reverse drought impacts it Argentina’s main breadbasket, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) reported on Thursday, adding that a dip in wheat yields is likely for the major grains-producing country.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
HPAI spurs record turkey and egg prices
Fall is here with Thanksgiving around the corner, and that means turkey and pumpkin pie are on everybody’s menus. However, you might have to stretch your budget a little higher this year. As you plan your holiday meal, American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Brent Nelson said you will notice higher prices for turkey and eggs.
profarmer.com
Corn, soybean export inspections sluggish
Export inspections are down 90,056 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 17.4% ahead of a year-ago. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.375 billion bu., 3.1% below the previous marketing year. Wheat. Actual (MT) 520,464. Expectations (MT) 200,000-800,000. Export inspections are down 316,156 MT from the previous...
Food Prices are Still Soaring – The Veracity Report Has Some Suggestions that Might Help
The current administration is desperately trying to convince you that inflation is leveling off and that prices are coming down – They aren’t, but here are some things average Americans might try to reduce the sting.
WILX-TV
Butter prices way up amid reported shortage
(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season. Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard. The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice...
