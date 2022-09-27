Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
nbc16.com
Uber offering free rides to shelters, Expedia booking rooms for Hurricane Ian evacuees
Free rides and help booking safe places to shelter are a few ways some companies are chipping in to help Florida residents as Hurricane Ian looms near the western coastline. According to tweets sent by Secretary of Economic Opportunity Dan Eagle, the state is holding daily calls to ensure access to supplies and help.
nbc16.com
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
nbc16.com
50th Portland Marathon: What will runners see as they crisscross the Rose City
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 50th Portland Marathon and Half-Marathon take place this Sunday and feature a course that takes runners along both sides of the Willamette River and into parts of downtown Portland. The race begins at 7:10 a.m. at Waterfront Park. Safety is a big concern for runners...
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown announces $3.3-million in grants for school safety
On Thursday, September 29, Governor Kate Brown announced that she's dedicated $3.3-million for school safety and violence prevention through out Oregon. Oregon schools should be safe, welcoming, and inclusive places for every student who walks through their doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every student in Oregon deserves to be safe from gun violence. Every parent should be able to send their child to school knowing they will come home safe. Every teacher and school employee should be able to go to work without fear for their safety or that of the students under their care.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire camp receives visit from Governor Kate Brown
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
nbc16.com
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months
Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
nbc16.com
Driver crashes into school bus in Beaverton, no students on board
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaverton School District bus on Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. No students were on the bus at the time, deputies said. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday along Southwest 185th Avenue...
nbc16.com
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
nbc16.com
Have You Seen Him? Deputies seek man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Monday afternoon. Dezmon Urbina, 24, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Officials have not said why he was at the center. Urbina is...
nbc16.com
Missing Salem teen found dead in Willamette River, police say
SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem say they found someone dead in the Willamette River over the weekend, and it appears to be a teenager who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say the person matched the description of a missing west Salem teenager, Zackary Christopher Brenneman, but...
nbc16.com
Salem Police: Brothers arrested in August shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say they have arrested two brothers in connection to an August 28 shooting, one of three shooting incidents that occurred during what police called an "exceptionally violent weekend". 27-year-old Israel Fausto Anaya and 19-year-old Aaron Max Anaya were arrested at the family home Tuesday,...
nbc16.com
'Life-threatening' flooding expected as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon and has the potential to cause "life-threatening" flooding, as the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS...
