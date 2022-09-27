ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents.

Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting.

“I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move in 60 days,” said Rose Thompson, a state employee. “Or my rent would increase would double to $1,600.”

She is part of the group, CASA, formed to deal with rising rents.

Thompson and others have called upon the city council to pass a measure that limits how much rent can increase.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was in tears,” said Kia Jefferson, who noted her rent was set to rise by 53%. “My parents were telling me to move back home. I’ve been here 17 years, I don’t want to move back home.”

Laurel used funds from the American Rescue Plan to offset some of the hikes, as it negotiated with some renters. Those funds, according to Council Member Carl DeWalt, are set to expire in February.

“They want to stay in Laurel, they love our city,” DeWalt said. “Therefore, that’s why we have to do something to regulate these landlords that are jacking these rents sky high.”

The city council is scheduled to discuss the matter of rent increases during an October 5 th planning session.

Meanwhile, an October 24 rally will take place outside the Laurel Municipal Center at 5 p.m. That’s right before the full council meets.

