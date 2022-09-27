Read full article on original website
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
Journal Review
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
Inside Indiana Business
Greenwood: Cosmetics maker behind in promised jobs
The Greenwood Common Council may revoke a tax break granted 16 years ago to a skincare company after it apparently failed to meet job creation promises. The Daily Journal reports California-based Arbonne International LLC received tax abatement in 2006 based on the creation of 435 jobs over ten years. According...
WLFI.com
County council approves removal of township trustee
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Council has approved a resolution to remove Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles from office. At Tuesday morning's meeting, the council voted unanimously to oust Coles before her term ends in January. The decision now moves to circuit court Judge Sean Persin.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
casscountyonline.com
U.S. 24 west of Logansport to close for culvert replacement on or after Oct. 3, 2022
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 24 between C.R. 800 W and C.R. 600 W. Starting on or after October 3, crews will be replacing a box culvert. The work is expected to wrap up by the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
Indiana making major investment in affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
WLFI.com
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
WLFI.com
Duke Energy sending employees to help with Hurricane Ian relief
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Duke Energy will be sending aid to those who will be affected by Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy traditionally supports the community during natural disasters and emergency situations. The company will be sending 137 employees and 280 contractors from the state of Indiana to Florida....
WNDU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for White County intersection
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case. Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 28, 2022
• Prowler in the 200 block of North Oak Street — 12:02 a.m. • Property damage crash at 800 N. Englewood Drive — 12:37 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of School Street — 12:49 a.m. • Sexual assault in the 1000 block of Tuttle...
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Dispatcher Sarah Hines
Sarah Hines is multi-lingual. Yes, the codes and signals used by emergency personnel to communicate over the radio can easily be considered another language. Training to become a public safety dispatcher involves learning what people are saying, what people aren’t saying, how they are saying it and what the actually mean, Hines said.
