4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Journal Review
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
cbs4indy.com
3 injured in Boone County crash involving a van and a backhoe
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including two teens, were injured during a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a backhoe in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in about 4 p.m.. of a vehicle accident with entrapment on US 52 at the intersection of County Road 650 North.
Subaru gunman identified by coroner
Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening. John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
WISH-TV
1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
1 person seriously injured in 3-car crash near Noblesville
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a driver passing on a highway curve near Noblesville struck two vehicles before being ejected from his car Tuesday. A Hamilton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the collision happened around 3:42 p.m. on State Road 19 between Field Drive and 196th Street. A...
Current Publishing
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash
A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white […]
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot by ex in targeted attack at Lafayette Subaru facility
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a former romantic partner while she was at work. Police say the gunman later took his own life. The Lafayette Police Department responded to Subaru of Indiana Automotive around 4:15 p.m. Monday to find 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette had been shot in the head.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
