Sustainability Summit this Wednesday at Planetarium

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is hosting a sustainability summit at the Orange Coast College Planetarium on Wednesday. The summit will cover topics such as advancing climate action, sustainability, impacts of climate change, adaptation and resiliency. Lunch will also be provided. In addition, there will be a feature on how...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

