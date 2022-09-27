ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Ian Update #18: A Look at Downtown Gulfport, Florida

In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update

Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
GULFPORT, FL
floridapolitics.com

Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Gulfport, FL
State
Florida State
Gulfport, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #14: PSTA Stops Bus Service in Pinellas at 7 p.m.

PSTA announced that they would stop regular bus service in Pinellas at 7 p.m. this evening (Sept. 27). While the regular scheduled service will stop because of hurricane-related concerns, the transit authority will still help with evacuations until Pinellas begins seeing sustained winds of 40 MPH. This suspension of service...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam

While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
thegabber.com

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials urge residents to limit water usage

St. Petersburg city officials strongly advise residents to reduce unnecessary water consumption and avoid straining the wastewater system as Hurricane Ian approaches. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Public Works Administrator Claude Tankersley asked for the public’s help to mitigate some of the storm’s effects by avoiding washing clothes and dishes and watering lawns. However, he stressed that the city has no plans to completely shut off water and sewage services.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfport Council#Gulfport City Council
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
thegabber.com

Applications Being Accepted for St. Pete Council Appointment

The search is on for a new member of the St. Petersburg City Council, and interested candidates still have time to apply. The District 7 seat, which consists of the area immediately north and east of Gulfport city limits, is now vacant. Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, who served on the council nearly seven years, submitted her resignation after the Sept. 15 council meeting amid allegations that she has moved out of the district and is no longer eligible for the seat.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy