thegabber.com
Ian Update #18: A Look at Downtown Gulfport, Florida
In advance of strong winds and possible storm surge, The Gabber Newspaper surveyed an eerily quiet downtown Gulfport, Florida. A lone fire alarm – City of Gulfport staff told The Gabber they suspect it came from the likely vacant Diplomat building in Town Shores – was the only human sound in downtown. Here are a few photos of what Gulfport looked like shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 28.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #15: Gulfport, Florida Hurricane Update
Gulfportians ordered to evacuate, the City of Gulfport implores you to do so. That means all residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and those in mobile homes (Beachway residents, this means you) should evacuate immediately. “Our public safety teams are not able to make it to you in the...
floridapolitics.com
Access to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents
The Sheriff's Office will reassess access midday. An evacuation order is still in place for the islands. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that access to Pinellas County’s barrier islands has been restored as Hurricane Ian begins to make landfall in the state. Access is currently...
Bay News 9
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #14: PSTA Stops Bus Service in Pinellas at 7 p.m.
PSTA announced that they would stop regular bus service in Pinellas at 7 p.m. this evening (Sept. 27). While the regular scheduled service will stop because of hurricane-related concerns, the transit authority will still help with evacuations until Pinellas begins seeing sustained winds of 40 MPH. This suspension of service...
thegabber.com
The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam
While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport. The Gabber Newspaper partnered...
Hurricane Ian: St. Pete mayor asks residents to shelter in place
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch gave an update on the city's response to Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials urge residents to limit water usage
St. Petersburg city officials strongly advise residents to reduce unnecessary water consumption and avoid straining the wastewater system as Hurricane Ian approaches. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Public Works Administrator Claude Tankersley asked for the public’s help to mitigate some of the storm’s effects by avoiding washing clothes and dishes and watering lawns. However, he stressed that the city has no plans to completely shut off water and sewage services.
City of St. Pete asking residents to conserve water ahead of Hurricane Ian
The City of St. Pete has an urgent plea ahead of Hurricane Ian: reduce the amount of water you're using.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #9: Gulfport Closures, Trash, Sandbags, Sewers and Shelters
Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson released an update on the City’s readiness and preparations for Hurricane Ian’s possible arrival in the coming days. All City of Gulfport facilities will close at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27. In addition, the City’s Public Works Director, Tom Nicholls, told The Gabber his...
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
usf.edu
St. Petersburg seeks applicants for vacant City Council District 7 seat
Applications are now open for a new city council representative for southern St. Petersburg. The District 7 seat is vacant after Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned Sept. 15 over allegations that she did not live in that district. That area includes the neighborhoods of Central Oak Park, Childs Park, and Jordan Park.
Clearwater Hurricane Ian State Of Local Emergency Update
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Clearwater, due to impending Hurricane Ian. The city has taken numerous precautions to prepare for the storm: HURRICANE WEBPAGE We’re updating our hurricane webpage regularly.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
thegabber.com
Applications Being Accepted for St. Pete Council Appointment
The search is on for a new member of the St. Petersburg City Council, and interested candidates still have time to apply. The District 7 seat, which consists of the area immediately north and east of Gulfport city limits, is now vacant. Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, who served on the council nearly seven years, submitted her resignation after the Sept. 15 council meeting amid allegations that she has moved out of the district and is no longer eligible for the seat.
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
Hurricane Ian pushing water out along Bayshore Boulevard, Hillsborough River
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
