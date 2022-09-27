The search is on for a new member of the St. Petersburg City Council, and interested candidates still have time to apply. The District 7 seat, which consists of the area immediately north and east of Gulfport city limits, is now vacant. Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, who served on the council nearly seven years, submitted her resignation after the Sept. 15 council meeting amid allegations that she has moved out of the district and is no longer eligible for the seat.

