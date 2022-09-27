Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Church plans 'Oktacofest' bazaar
St. Bernard Catholic Church is bringing back “Oktacofest” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more than 100 years, the local church has hosted an annual bazaar. Last year, for the first time, organizers made the bazaar “Oktacofest” themed. “It was amazing,” said Father...
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Journal Review
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
Journal Review
Wilbur D. Crawley
Wilbur D. Crawley, 86, of Cloverdale passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late William and Clara Crawley. Wilbur married Judy (Saunders) Crawley on July 24, 1954, and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sheila Crawley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only have 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around […]
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Journal Review
City conducting comprehensive community branding strategy
The City of Crawfordsville is currently in the process of conducting a comprehensive rebranding strategy to accurately reflect the Crawfordsville community. The rebranding will include a new logo and tagline for the city to market itself and engage with the community. As the strategy is developed, the most important aspect is to incorporate citizens’ opinions and perspectives initially by conducting a brief survey to receive authentic feedback.
RELATED PEOPLE
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
Journal Review
Thomas L. ‘Tom’ DeValut
Thomas L. “Tom” DeVault, 74, of the rural Romney/New Richmond community, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home. He had been in failing health. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Bruton notches 2,000th kill as Athenians battle Stars
DOVER — Everyone knew it would happen, it was just a matter of when on Tuesday as Crawfordsville senior and state leader in kills Macy Bruton accomplished the feat of reaching the illustrious 2,000 career kill mark as the Athenians battled Western Boone. The Stars came away with three set sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-21) over the Athenians, but Bruton’s night was still something very worth celebrating. Over the weekend at the Clinton Central Invite, she tallied the 1,000th dig of her career as she has gotten it done on both ends of the court over the course of her historic CHS career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Dispatcher Sarah Hines
Sarah Hines is multi-lingual. Yes, the codes and signals used by emergency personnel to communicate over the radio can easily be considered another language. Training to become a public safety dispatcher involves learning what people are saying, what people aren’t saying, how they are saying it and what the actually mean, Hines said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Michael ‘Mick’ Luft
Michael “Mick’ Luft passed away in his home after losing his battle with cancer on Sept. 22, 2022. Mick was born April 26, 1948. He grew up in Rosedale, Indiana, where he played basketball for the hometown team the “Hotshots.” During his childhood, Mick enjoyed the time he spent with his siblings, especially his twin brother, Rick.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
Comments / 0