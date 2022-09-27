DOVER — Everyone knew it would happen, it was just a matter of when on Tuesday as Crawfordsville senior and state leader in kills Macy Bruton accomplished the feat of reaching the illustrious 2,000 career kill mark as the Athenians battled Western Boone. The Stars came away with three set sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-21) over the Athenians, but Bruton’s night was still something very worth celebrating. Over the weekend at the Clinton Central Invite, she tallied the 1,000th dig of her career as she has gotten it done on both ends of the court over the course of her historic CHS career.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO