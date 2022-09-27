ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davion Mitchell: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VTSr_0iBb2g2k00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Last year’s rookie Davion Mitchell talks about preparing to step into his second NBA training camp in Sacramento, how much growth he’s experienced from his first season, anticipating position battles in training camp and playing for new head coach Mike Brown.

