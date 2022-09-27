Davion Mitchell: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Last year’s rookie Davion Mitchell talks about preparing to step into his second NBA training camp in Sacramento, how much growth he’s experienced from his first season, anticipating position battles in training camp and playing for new head coach Mike Brown.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
