Chima Moneke: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former UC Davis Aggies star Chima Moneke talks about getting his first taste of the NBA at Monday's Media Day in Sacramento with the Kings, the month of workouts ahead of this week's training camp, why he feels he belongs in the league and his familiarity with members of the coaching staff.
