Terence Davis: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Terence Davis discusses his approach to training camp in Sacramento, the new additions to the roster, the improvements he’s made in his game, finding consistency, returning from a wrist injury and his off-season discipline to his workout program.

