Terence Davis: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Terence Davis discusses his approach to training camp in Sacramento, the new additions to the roster, the improvements he’s made in his game, finding consistency, returning from a wrist injury and his off-season discipline to his workout program.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
