NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.

The Giants’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the Cowboys on Monday night fell short in the final drive. As it turns out, New York lost more than just the game.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact leg injury on the possession, falling to the turf in obvious pain and clutching his left knee. He eventually would need to be carted off the field and into the locker room.

After the game, Giants coach Brian Daboll said the team had no specifics on the nature and extent of Shepard’s injury, and that further testing would be done Tuesday. He conceded that the play “didn’t look good” and suggested that it’s possible that it would be season-ending, per Greg Johnson of The Trentonian .

Several Giants players expressed dismay over Shepard’s injury, as the veteran is considered a team leader.

“It’s just real tough to see that, for sure,” quarterback Daniel Jones said . “He’s a guy that works so hard, he’s battling back from an injury last year. I feel for him as a teammate, as a close friend, and It’s tough to see.”

Shepard, 29, has spent his entire career with the Giants after being drafted with the No. 40 overall pick in 2016. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon late last season but made a speedy recovery to be ready for this year. In three games this season, Shepard has totaled 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Shepard has 362 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 scores.

