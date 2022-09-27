Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE
Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Homeowner Offers $1,000 Cash Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Burglar
The Lakewood homeowner whose home was broken into yesterday tells TLS he is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the burglar. The burglar made off with the family’s silver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Forced-Entry Burglary in Lakewood in Broad Daylight
Authorities are investigating after a Lakewood home was burglarized in broad daylight. The burglary occurred this afternoon in the Kennedy Boulevard area. Neighbors tell TLS the burglar(s) broke a window to gain entry into the home. The homeowners were not home at the time. The suspect(s) made off with valuables.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Messages from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer provided TLS with the following message:. As we approach Rosh Hashana and finish up our shopping and preparations for the holidays, I want to take a moment to remind you all of some important safety concerns. Please remember to lock your doors and windows at...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Burglar Wipes Out Lakewood Family’s Silver after Forcing Way into Home
Last night, TLS reported about a Lakewood home that was burglarized in broad daylight. Video obtained today by TLS shows the burglar wiping out the family’s silver and fleeing the scene. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE LOCATING MISSING MAN WITH DEMENTIA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. Roy was last seen on September 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked...
midjersey.news
September 26, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Ewing Township Police reported that at 6:07 this morning that Police were detailed to the area or 432 Stokes Avenue for a report of a male struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. Ewing EMS transported the victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police reported the man is reported to be in stable condition. Police say that there is no reason to believe that there is any active threat to the community.
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?
The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
Agreement Will Get People In Their New Homes
BARNEGAT – An agreement between the Township Committee and Paramount Homes brings 31 prospective homeowners one step closer to moving into their new houses. These frustrated people had bought homes in the Barnegat section of the Escapes Ocean Breeze 55+ community, which is being built by Paramount. Legal wrangling kept these homebuyers from being able to move in.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWENTY TWO NEW MONMOUTH COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION POLICE OFFICERS SWORN IN TODAY
SheriffGolden was proud to swear in the #MCSONJ’s newest correctional police officers of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution this morning as 18 men and 4 women took the oath of office. All will now attend the Monmouth County Police Academy’s Basic Course for County Corrections Officers for 15 weeks. Best of luck to all as they embark on careers as law enforcement professionals.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022
Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
