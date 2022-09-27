ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE

Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment on the Garden State Parkway southbound near mike marker 89. We have a report from a follower that traffic is completely stopped on the southbound side of the parkway in this area. The original calls asked for back up assistance due to entrapment(s) but was canceled a few moments later. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
September 26, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—Ewing Township Police reported that at 6:07 this morning that Police were detailed to the area or 432 Stokes Avenue for a report of a male struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. Ewing EMS transported the victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police reported the man is reported to be in stable condition. Police say that there is no reason to believe that there is any active threat to the community.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?

The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
Agreement Will Get People In Their New Homes

BARNEGAT – An agreement between the Township Committee and Paramount Homes brings 31 prospective homeowners one step closer to moving into their new houses. These frustrated people had bought homes in the Barnegat section of the Escapes Ocean Breeze 55+ community, which is being built by Paramount. Legal wrangling kept these homebuyers from being able to move in.
FREEHOLD: TWENTY TWO NEW MONMOUTH COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION POLICE OFFICERS SWORN IN TODAY

SheriffGolden was proud to swear in the #MCSONJ’s newest correctional police officers of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution this morning as 18 men and 4 women took the oath of office. All will now attend the Monmouth County Police Academy’s Basic Course for County Corrections Officers for 15 weeks. Best of luck to all as they embark on careers as law enforcement professionals.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
N.J. pets in need: Sept. 26, 2022

Northstar Pet Rescue will join with Holy Spirit Verona to host the Sixth Annual Celebration of Pets in the Verona Town Hall Square on Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. The afternoon will feature pet-orientated activities, vendors, crafts, pet blessings, activities for kids, DJ music, food vendors, and more. There will also be a pet parade at 2:30 p.m. with prizes in several categories.
