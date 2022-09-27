Read full article on original website
The Best Smith Machines for Safe, Strong Workouts
Training with free weights, like a barbell and weight plates, can be great for building that muscular frame you've always wanted, and to train safely, it's always helpful to have a spotter in case you fail a rep and can't ditch the weight properly. Unfortunately, at-home training doesn't lend itself to this two-person setup — you can't just ask a passing athlete for a spot like you would in a traditional gym. You're often working out alone, and unless you have a roommate or spouse readily available, you may be left spotter-less more often than not.
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
Get the Garage of Your Dreams with Gladiator
For Gear Heads like us, the garage can easily become a dumping ground for all your gadgets. But, with Gladiator storage and organization products, you can change that. With an entire line of wall organization products, Gladiator is a one stop shop for creating the garage of your dreams. The 4’ GearWall Panels are a great way to start by maximizing wall storage capacity and flexibility. Now available in a new "Smoke" color, each GearWall panel can hold up to 50 pounds per square foot. Plus, the Accessory Starter Kit and the Clean-Up Caddy, work with the panels to create an organization system that ensures there is a spot for everything. With a wall system in place, you can choose from a variety of hooks, baskets, bins and more to create your own custom garage wall organization and storage. With Gladiator products, you can maximize your space and have easy access to all your gear—get started below.
Roomba Finally Made the 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Practical
Robot vacuum cleaners have become fairly ubiquitous, with many people happily accepting the little cleaning robots’ faults in exchange for the ability to cross a time-consuming chore off of their to-do lists. Robot mops haven’t quite garnered the same following yet, however — and robot vacuum-mop combos? Let’s just say they often do more harm than good.
The Only 20-Minute Treadmill Workout You Need to Build Muscle and Cardio Fitness Over 50
This 20-minute treadmill cardio workout for older adults gets your heart pumping while improving your balance and strengthening your upper body and core.
Can Omorpho’s Micro-Weighted Workout Gear Enhance Your Workout?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Today, weighted vests remain the most popular type of weighted workout gear. Traditionally, athletes have used weighted vests to boost their calorie burn, improve their running speed and raise their overall endurance. The science is simple: you're pushing your body and training harder because you're moving a heavier load.
A Second Prime Day Is Coming — Here Are the Best Gifts on Amazon to Get a Holiday Head-Start
Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here. Another Prime Day is just around the corner (October 11-12), but it's never a bad time to shop deals on Amazon. The online shopping behemoth boasts thousands of rotating daily deals, from sellers you've never heard of to big-name brands like Apple, Levi's, Vitamix and more. But despite the great deals, Amazon is not just a budget option when it comes to gifting. You can just as easily find higher-end items, whether furniture, clothing, appliances, mattresses — the list goes on.
The Best Boots? They're Custom-Made. Here's Where to Get Yours
Although bespoke footwear seems like a far-off luxury reserved for aristocrats from the 1800s or high-earning sartorialists from today, custom boots are still a thing — and you can get yourself a pair for a pretty fair price. Below you'll learn how to get a pair of your own, custom-made for you (and you only).
The Best Truck Bed Toolboxes You Can Buy
We love our truck beds. Whether you are car camping, hauling furniture or getting your tools to the job site, the truck bed gives the ultimate freedom to be prepared. However you utilize the space, having some organization and protection for your gear is ideal. It is probably safe to say that all truck owners have had that questionable feeling of leaving their rig in a parking lot, hoping their stuff doesn't get ripped off. And we all know it's like nails on a chalkboard when you can hear your equipment sliding around in the back while taking a sharp turn. A truck bed toolbox can solve all of those problems.
CARS・
SHAPE
Your Complete Guide to Kettlebell Training
If you've ever set foot in a gym, you've probably noticed kettlebells in the weight room. But why reach for one of these oddly shaped weights over a set of dumbells?. Since most kettlebell movements involve a swinging motion, this type of weight training activates your entire body rather than just your arm, shoulder, and back muscles. "Kettlebells challenge your body through cardiovascular movement unlike any other piece of equipment," explains Holly Roser, NASM-certified personal trainer. In fact, kettlebell training is such an effective workout, you can strengthen your entire body through kettlebell training alone.
Durable, Comfortable Gear Is Key for This California Ceramic Artist
Established in 1870, Blundstone was born out of a need for footwear that can handle the harsh landscape of Tasmania. That impetus remains today: Blundstone boots are designed to be lived and worked in and emphasize durability and comfort. We caught up with ceramicist Daniel Dooreck – a Blundstone fan – to see where his boots take him.
DaVinci IQC Review: A Weed Vape Built to Share
It's hard to say you need another vape when you already own a few, but the best weed vapes these days are truly unique in their design that I keep collecting. I’ve owned a DaVinci Miqro for a few years now & love it despite the small battery quirks. And I talked myself into buying the DaVinci IQC after I took my Arizer Solo II camping. While the Solo II is an outstanding vape– it's more built for reading video game codexes than venturing into the outdoors.
The Best Mountain Bike Helmets on the Market Today
Do you remember the clunky, heavy, unappealing helmets of yesteryear? Helmets used to be bulky, cumbersome "Do I have to wear it??" additions to any cycling kit, but anyone that's ridden dirt knows that a protective lid, no matter how dorky or unappealing, is non-negotiable if you want to rip trails.
The 7 Best Axes and Hatchetsfor Camping and Survival
The axe is among the oldest tools that humans created. Although simple in design — a metal blade (these were originally stone) joined to a wooden handle — an axe has remained unchanged due to its timeless utility. Stainless steel, ballistic nylon and plastic composites have ushered the axe into the contemporary era, while wood continues to endure as a top choice for handles. And while professionals such as farmers and firefighters rely on the axe in everyday labor, the tool is equally suited to camping and survival, where it can be used to clear trails and harvest wood for a campfire. Whatever use you have for an axe, buy a quality one, take care of and maintain it and you’ll be assured that it’ll last a lifetime.
Rapha's New Weather-Proof MTB Jacket Is Ready to Take on the Rain
Mountain biking in the fall and winter can be a stunning visual and tactile experience: the leaves are changing color, the dirt is just right after a long rain and cool, brisk weather maintains a sort of freshness it's hard to come by in the sweltering summer months. However, fall...
2 Tesla and Yeezy Veterans Are Creating the Next Big Cologne Brand
In some arenas — food, especially — all-natural is the ultimate adjective. It's proof the product meets some arbitrary threshold we equate with quality, or even that it's good for you. One would assume it's the same in the world of luxury colognes, where scents are often graded by how much they smell like the real thing, no matter how abstract the real thing is. "Wet stone," for example, is a favorite for brands. It's something...but what is it, really?
Sonos Sub Mini Review: An Impressive Wireless Subwoofer for Sonos's Smaller Soundbars
As somebody who owns quite a few Sonos speakers and soundbars, I've never really felt compelled to buy its wireless subwoofer, the Sub (3rd Gen) — which is a bit odd, considering my love for movies and shows (like Dune, Interstellar and Lord of the Rings) that seem to have been directed by somebody with a bass fetish. But the pivotal factor has always been price. The Sub costs $749 —and that's tough to justify on a speaker that can't play dialogue and you don't absolutely need.
Today in Gear: 5 Products to Add to Your Wish List
Attention, music lovers – this is an auction you won’t want to miss. GWS Auctions is hosting the Legends of Rock and Roll auction on October 15. Fans will have the chance to bid on over 180 ultra-rare guitars – like Jimi Hendrix’s Sunburst, Gene Simmons' "axe" and one of Kurt Cobain’s acoustics – up for grabs. Other incredible memorobilia is ripe for bidding, from Elvis Presley’s s 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle to Amy Winehouse’s 2008 Grammy Awards evening outfit and one of Rick Brown’s performance suits. Bidding will kick off at 10 AM EST on October 15, but have an early look at every item up for grabs here.
The Best Fishing Rods for Inshore Angling
Imagine, just for a moment, that you're standing on the edge of a quiet and serene lake. It's the early morning; there's no one else around, and for a brief moment in time, it's just you, the trees, the water and the silently swimming fish. If you've come prepared with the right supplies, there's no better time to cast a line and fish for a while.
The Best Golf Watches Available Now
So you're a golfer, and you want to up your game. Whether you're talking about your on-course performance or country-club style, a watch can help you with that. What kind of watch you're looking for depends on the kind of golfer you are, your individual needs and, of course, your tastes. For the data-oriented athlete, there are smartwatches with GPS that can help you hone your skills and lower your scores. But if you're a golfer who simply wants a watch that's appropriate for your interests and lifestyle, there are watches eminently appropriate for that, too.
GOLF・
