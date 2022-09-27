ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Trail, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew benefits mountain bike skills park

FORT MILL – The Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew will feature an authentic Lowcountry boil elevated by craft beer pairings from local breweries along with live music by Thirsty Horses, festival vibes and fall weather. The Colonel’s Club, a men's philanthropic and social group that aims to support...
FORT MILL, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

This Mooresville brewery is brewing for good with Ace & TJ charity

MOORESVILLE – Throughout this week’s edition, you’ll get a hearty mug full of information about the dozen breweries – with more on the way – in the Lake Norman region. You’ll get just a glimpse of their operations and some of their products, but more importantly you’ll be able to learn where they are and where you can find out more about them.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Waxhaw Lions help out local food pantries

WAXHAW – Eleven members of the Waxhaw Lions Club collected non-perishables for two local food pantries Sept. 24 in front of Food Lion. Shoppers donated enough items to fill nearly 30 large boxes. The food will be shared equally between the Waxhaw Methodist and Waxhaw Baptist pantries, which have seen increased demand over the past year.
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

Head to Dogtoberfest at Rescue Ranch on October 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rescue Ranch is hosting Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Trail, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Government
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Piedmont Natural Gas helps students laugh, learn

CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas and The National Theatre for Children are partnering to educate and inspire North Carolina students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit 60 elementary schools with live performances of “The Adventures of the Blue Flame,” sparking conversations on safety and conservation in classrooms throughout Piedmont’s service area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Food Lion expands to-go services at Indian Trail store

SALISBURY – With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to more stores, including the one in Indian Trail (4423 Old Monroe Road), beginning Sept. 26. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Volunteers
Stanly News & Press

Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle

Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
ALBEMARLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
thecharlotteweekly.com

TowneBank staffers volunteer during United Way Day of Caring

CHARLOTTE – TowneBank participated in the United Way Day of Caring campaign Sept. 16 at organizations throughout neighborhoods it serves. Volunteers, including new TowneBank Charlotte president Ted Wolfe (center), helped sort and organize shoes for Samaritan’s Feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Volunteers help Charlotte Rescue Mission with makeover

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission conducted an HGTV-style makeover of six recovery living buildings for men and women in the nonprofit’s addiction recovery programs. More than 150 volunteers from Lowe’s, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Eight Eleven Group, RSM, JW Marriott, The Loving Group, SPX FLOW, Hope Vibes, SEFL, True Homes, Turbo-Kleen, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Camp North End, Sysco, Charlotte Community ToolBank and Anchor of Hope helped complete the outdoor makeover for the new Rachel St. Recovery Living space.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tyson Foods delivers donations to HOPE in Lancaster

MONROE – Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal. HOPE in Lancaster is a charitable organization located in Lancaster, S.C., that provides...
LANCASTER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Airport Overlook to close Oct.3, plans for new site underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be temporarily closing the Airport Overlook and moving it as part of their ongoing enhancement project. Beginning Oct. 3, Airport Overlook Drive and the existing Long Term 1 exit will close permanently. Passengers exiting Long Term Lot 1 will exit onto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
STATESVILLE, NC
davidson.edu

Landslide Threat Ever-Present During Hurricane Season

Forecasts predict the remnants of Hurricane Ian will dump seven inches of rainfall on the North Carolina mountains when the storm makes its way into the region later this week. The estimates are cause for concern and raise the potential for flash flooding and landslides. Brad Johnson, associate professor and...
DAVIDSON, NC
luxury-houses.net

Extraordinary Private Waterfront Estate in Mooresville Hits Market for $4.5M

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home impresses you with its beautiful and grand two-story foyer, double curved staircases and a two-story great room with large windows now available for sale. This home located at 114 Nautical Point Ct, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Jackson (Phone: 704-996-5686) – Ivester Jackson Properties for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy