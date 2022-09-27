Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, M2 MacBook Air, and more
Today has been a pretty exciting day as far as deals are concerned. We have spotted great savings on smart TVs, gaming laptops, and other cool devices, but that was just the beginning, as we have also spotted great deals on Samsung’s latest foldable devices, Apple’s MacBook Air models, wireless headphones, streaming cameras, and more.
TechRadar
Microsoft finally confirms the release date for Windows 10's major 2022 update
In the midst of Windows 11 gaining its first major update, Microsoft also confirmed that a 22H2 update for Windows 10 is scheduled to arrive in October. However, if you're looking for huge features to further hold you off from upgrading to Windows 11, you're out of luck. Microsoft has confirmed that it's stopped working on new features for the previous release of Windows, with its full focus being on Windows 11.
Samsung wants to replace foldable screens with new slidable PCs
Samsung thinks that foldable tablets and laptops are dead, and replacing these bending screens will be a new rollable display that will power new slidable PCs.
techunwrapped.com
PS5: pro footballers buy them by the dozen for decoration, is it serious?
The PS5 has been available for almost two years, and yet it is still just as complicated for players to get their hands on it. Blame it on the shortage of components which limits Sony’s production capacities of course, but also on the scalpers who resell the machine at exorbitant prices and… on professional footballers.
techunwrapped.com
get it at its minimum price
When playing on PC, unlike on a console, users have two options: keyboard and mouse or controller. If we start talking about gaming keyboards and mice, we can spend all day and not finish due to the high number of options available on the market. But, if we talk about command, the options are reduced to two: Xbox either PlayStation.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
techunwrapped.com
get your bonus of 400 euros to spend on video games, movies and more
It must be borne in mind that this bond to which we refer has already been available for a few months for your request. Specifically, the process to be able to do this began last July, specifically on the 25th. Obviously, for all this, the first thing we must have is a digital certificate in order to authenticate our identity. It is true that it will also help us to use the Cl@ve system for these same purposes.
techunwrapped.com
Intel presents the 13th generation Intel Core processors and its biggest commitment to AI
The most important ingredient for the future of humanity is silicon. With these words Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, opened the conference Intel Innovation 2022 in San José (USA) where the technology giant has presented its latest developments. An essential event for professionals and lovers of the sector, where the brand wanted to highlight how technology driven by silicon-based data processors will be vital for technological development.
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
daystech.org
Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet
Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
Gizmodo
Verizon Teases a 5G Game Streaming Handheld It Created With Razer
Do you hear that distant rumbling? That’s the sound of an oncoming avalanche of handheld consoles sparked by the Nintendo Switch and the Valve Steam Deck, with Verizon revealing today that it’s partnered with Razer for a game streaming focused device that will lean heavily on 5G for performance and marketing.
techunwrapped.com
ASRock Mars ADL is a compact computer with Intel processor
The ASRock Mars ADL It is a compact computer (mini-PC) with an Intel processor that measures approximately 19.3 x 15 x 2.54 centimeters approximately and that aims to offer power and versatility at the same time, although it is not a computer made to play unless they run on he titles old and/or undemanding.
EA quickly learns it has no idea what console generation we're in
Wild Hearts is a "gen 5" game, which doesn't mean anything, but it especially doesn't mean what EA thinks it means
The Vivo X Fold gets a mid-year refresh to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Vivo has launched its new X Fold+ with a new Snapdragon chip, larger battery, and faster wired charging. The phone is currently available in China.
makeuseof.com
Intel Arc Alchemist: Release Dates, Specs, and Prices
Intel is finally joining the GPU game with its Intel Arc Alchemist line of discrete cards. After years of development, the company finally released the entry-level Intel Arc 3 A350M and A370M laptop GPUs in March 2022. However, while Intel has yet to release any desktop GPUs, we have details...
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
techunwrapped.com
Pixel 7: Amazon confirms the price in dollars and reveals the release date
The Pixel 7 is likely to cost $599, as previous leaks have suggested. This is revealed by Youtuber Brandon Lee, who tracked down the smartphone on Amazon. It remains to be seen whether this means that the smartphone will be at the same price as its predecessor, or whether the conversion into euros will be disadvantageous to it.
MSI's new desktop gaming PCs and motherboards are built for Intel's 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' processors
MSI has unveiled a bunch of new pre-built gaming desktop PCs, Z790 motherboards, and PSUs built for the latest desktop chips from Intel as well as NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Console Rumor Shot Down by Microsoft
Microsoft has shot down recent rumors associated with a new model of the Xbox Series X console. Within the past week, a new commercial from Logitech seemed to suggest that a white version of the Xbox Series X could be releasing at some point in the future. And while this idea is one that excited a number of potential Xbox Series X buyers, Microsoft has now made clear that it has no plans to release a white model of the hardware.
