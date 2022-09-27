Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.

Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. Superintendent Torie F. Gibson in a letter to families confirmed the majority of the team was involved in the “highly inappropriate” group chat.

The decision to cancel the season was due to the scope of the allegations.

In a letter to families, Gibson, in part, said, “The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement.”

The district believes the investigation will take, at a minimum, 30 days. Because of the length of the investigation, Gibson said it was decided canceling the rest of the season was the “best course of action.”

“This decision is also to respect other teams in our league so they have time to make necessary changes to their football schedules,” Gibson said in the letter.

Gibson said they are limited in what they can share, but in the letter, Gibson said their decisions were made in order to “obtain all the facts in this case in order to make accurate and sound decisions so that we can learn and grow from this situation and become better as a result of it.”

In addition to the varsity team’s season being over, the district said any activities, practices and conditioning are canceled. The district also said any activities by the varsity football team are not “sanctioned, supervised, or sponsored by the District in any way.”

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make. As the Superintendent of Schools, it is ultimately my responsibility to address any alleged violations of law involving staff or students. Staff and students are entitled to a safe, welcoming, and nurturing environment. This is our opportunity to live our values and beliefs, and we must act,” Gibson said.

The letter can be read in its entirety below.

