Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to the public eye, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. The Democrat says he’s forming a political action committee, a gun safety organization and plans to host a weekly podcast. In a video released Wednesday, Cuomo said the time he has spent away from politics has given him a new perspective. He decried the inability of Congress to pass meaningful legislation and said his PAC will seek to elect people “who will fight for change and get results.”
Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ only Democrat in Congress is hoping abortion-rights voters remain fired up enough to save her swing-district seat even if some of them blame her party for housing and grocery prices. Democrat Sharice Davids is seeking a third term against Amanda Adkins, a former corporate executive and former chair of the state’s Republican Party. Adkins says President Joe Biden and Democratic incumbents have ruined the national economy. Democrats are painting Adkins as an anti-abortion extremist. She supported a failed proposal to amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to restrict or ban abortion, while Davids opposed it.
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states. “The conduct in Coffee County is similar to conduct...
Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned Tuesday that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. He said diesel shortages have been reported. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state prisons again Tuesday, leaving staff scrambling to keep the facilities running. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the work stoppage was “still active in most male facilities.” However, the department maintained that “facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”
Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, barreling into Florida with 150 mph winds, double digit storm surge and drenching rains, is almost certain to further damage the state’s market, which has strained under billion dollar losses, insurer insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums. The scale and scope of the storm’s damage will become more clear in the coming days. But its impact could potentially exacerbate existing problems and burden a state-run insurer that has already seen a sharp increase in policies as homeowners struggle to find coverage in the private market.
Officials seek possible starter of Idaho’s largest wildfire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for whoever left an unextinguished campfire they say led to the largest wildfire in Idaho this year that has drawn hundreds of firefighters, three of whom died. Wildfire officials said Wednesday that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire in east-central Idaho that started in mid-July is only about half contained. The U.S. Forest Service says interviews and forensic processing of where the fire originated identified an unattended campfire as the source. State and federal authorities have in recent years bolstered efforts to hold responsible careless campers, fireworks users and public lands target-shooters, seeking firefighting costs that can reach millions of dollars.
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women’s prison
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state’s only prison for women. The grand jury handed up the indictments after a more than yearlong...
900 apply for NY’s first licenses to sell recreational pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted the news Wednesday. The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. A message was sent to the agency asking when the licenses will be awarded. There’s no exact date yet for sales to begin in New York. It’s expected to become one of the country’s biggest legal cannabis markets.
2 charged in pair of crashes amid pop-up car rally in NJ
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have charged two men in a pair of vehicle crashes during a recent pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey. One of the crashes killed two people. Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one car hit another and then struck two pedestrians, killing a passenger in the car and one of the pedestrians. They said another car critically injured the driver of a low-speed vehicle and hurt five other people. Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland linked both crashes to the unsanctioned car rally.
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker. Kelly already has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall on Sept. 7. Police say Clark and Parker were shot later that day, as Kelly was driving around Memphis, livestreaming some of his activities. Kelly’s lawyer has not replied to a request for comment.
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, pushed away by powerful storm winds. Ian eventually made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south. Several people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking onto the silty bay floor, despite warnings from officials. Experts say the bay also emptied of much water in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge. Because a hurricane’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at Ian’s northern edge were blowing from east to west with such force that they pushed bay water into the Gulf of Mexico. Water eventually refilled the bay.
