Arizona State

AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
KTAR.com

Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
12news.com

'This is a catastrophic storm': How to help people affected by Hurricane Ian

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, lashing the area with heavy rains and 150-mph winds. It had already torn into Cuba, killing two people and leaving the country without power. First responders and relief organizations geared up to respond, preparing supplies and getting people to shelter — about 2.5...
kyma.com

Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
