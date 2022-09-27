Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
Emergency crews describe harrowing rescue of family of 6 from Arizona floodwaters
Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. Crews described the rescue effort.
12news.com
Missing Arizona hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
60-year-old Kathleen Patterson has been missing since Sunday. There are no signs of foul play, officials say.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Current, former Arizonans feeling storm's impact
It's been described as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, and as Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, some current and former Arizonans are getting caught in the storm. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
12news.com
How the Hurricane Ian storm surge is impacting the Florida coast
Hurricane Ian is making landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm. Here's how the severe flooding from the storm surge will impact the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Glendale police to work with Valley agencies for influx of human trafficking for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — An estimated 5% of men have or will be buyers of sex workers, according to police. That number could go up with Super Bowl LVII coming to town next year. According to the Glendale Police Department, back in 2015 when the state hosted the NFL title game, detectives encountered multiple sex workers that had traveled to Arizona from California and Nevada.
Valley families learn the dangers as fentanyl cases skyrocket in Arizona
With billboards along Interstate 10 and law enforcement busts shared on social media, fentanyl has become hard to ignore in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21. DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
12news.com
'This is a catastrophic storm': How to help people affected by Hurricane Ian
Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, lashing the area with heavy rains and 150-mph winds. It had already torn into Cuba, killing two people and leaving the country without power. First responders and relief organizations geared up to respond, preparing supplies and getting people to shelter — about 2.5...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
kyma.com
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
'It seems to be a free for all': Mounting damage from recreational shooting could lead to big changes in the Sonoran Desert National Monument
PHOENIX — >> Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. There are parts of the Sonoran Desert where natural majesty collides with modern arsenals. There, one can find an abandoned washing machine shot full of holes, sitting next to a saguaro that shared the same fate.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
Comments / 0