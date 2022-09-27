Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
Rail strikes: no trains between London and major UK cities on Saturday
Passengers urged not to travel unless necessary as service cut to 11% of normal schedule
Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Norwich train passengers stuck three hours after bird strike
Passengers were stuck on a broken down train for about three hours after a bird strike damaged the vehicle. Greater Anglia said the 15:00 BST service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich was halted near Diss, south Norfolk, after the strike caused "a fault that could not be rectified". The...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
BBC
Heathrow Airport: Two planes in minor collision
Two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the airport confirmed. The incident, involving an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield, is being investigated. The spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
More mortgage lenders pull deals on rate rise fears
Santander and Yorkshire Building Society have now suspended mortgage deals after a fall in the pound fuelled forecasts of rising interest rates. A number of lenders have temporarily halted mortgage offers for new customers. Meanwhile, Nationwide said it will lift rates on a range of fixed mortgages. On Tuesday, the...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Ystrad Mynach rugby pitch saved as school expansion plan changed
A rugby pitch, threatened by the proposed expansion of a school, is set to be spared after plans were changed. Original proposals would have seen a new building for Trinity Fields School constructed on council fields in Ystrad Mynach which are used by Penallta RFC. The controversial move would have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
BBC
UK's first permanent memorial to WW2's Force K6
The UK's first permanent memorial to soldiers of World War Two's Force K6 has been unveiled in the Highlands. The detachment of the Royal Indian Army Service Corps was a transport unit that used mules to deliver supplies to front lines. During part of the war, Force K6 trained...
BBC
Iceland supermarket 'walking away' from planned Londonderry store
Supermarket chain Iceland has scrapped plans to open a new Londonderry store over planning process delays. The retailer said it had hoped to open a third store in the Crescent Link area of the city. Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, told BBC Radio Four's Any Questions they were now...
Time Out Global
Next week’s London bus strikes have been called off
Londoners bus users can breathe a collective sigh of relief, because a huge strike affecting more than 40 bus routes in London has been cancelled. Around 2,000 bus workers were supposed to walk out indefinitely next Tuesday (October 4), but thanks to a new pay offer the industrial action won’t go ahead.
