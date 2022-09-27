Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either
The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
Unthinkable Bold & Beautiful Twist: Could Liam Be (Gasp!) Right for a Change? — Plus, Why That’s the Worst Thing That Could Happen to Him
Excuse us while we look outside to make sure that pigs aren’t flying. Well-played, Bold & Beautiful. And perhaps, well-played, Thomas, too. He’s been so good — for him, anyway — for so long that everyone believes that it’s not mousse that keeps his hair in place but a halo. Everyone, that is, but Liam.
An Open Letter to Bold & Beautiful: C’mon, Please, No… Just No
How many characters can the show possibly tarnish with one storyline?. First, let’s give credit where it’s due: The cast of The Bold and the Beautiful could sell Frosty the Snowman on the idea of a Miami timeshare. But for the love of Stephanie Forrester, can the show please stop asking them to?
Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Sets the Record Straight: ‘I Just Wanted to Let the Cat Out of the Bag…’
For months, rumors have been circulating about Mishael Morgan’s status with The Young and the Restless. And after a particularly telling post from co-star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Morgan realized it was time to fill viewers in on what’s really going on. “I just wrapped for my last scenes...
Oops! General Hospital Just Revealed More Than It Could’ve Possibly Meant to About the Killer’s Identity
Strange as it sounds, we’re super-mega-relieved that Dex has been moved to the top of the suspects list. General Hospital had us worried there for a while, what with the way that it kept piling up evidence that Dex is The Hook. Evan Hofer is the rare soap newbie who was able to hit the ground running; he just has “it.” And — sorry, Cameron — his chemistry with Eden McCoy (Josslyn) is off the charts. So we were loath to think that the show was writing Sonny’s right-hand man and Michael’s secret operative into a corner from which he wouldn’t be able to get out.
General Hospital’s Griffin Returning… to Keep Ava and Nikolas Apart for Good?
Intriguing. On September 27, General Hospital alum Matt Cohen shared a lighthearted Instagram post, a video clip shot in his car. “Just out here having a little fun,” he says in the snippet. “Not a bad day at all.”. And when the camera pans down from his...
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Baby Boy Names That Have Serious Swagger — for Your Little Badass
Are you about to birth a baby boy? Congratulations! He’s probably one of those little dudes about whom you just know: This kid is going to be hella cool. You’re lucky enough to have a super-chill kid who seems to already rock some serious style right out of the gate (er, womb). So you best give him a name that befits his burgeoning badassery, right? Whether you prefer more unique baby boy names or something a little more elegant, these swag-tastic names ahead are fit for a kid who enters the world with confidence and never looks back. “Parents in the...
NFL・
Why Lay's Is Applauding Big Brother's Newest Winner
Fans of CBS show "Big Brother" know the high stakes of the competition. For those unfamiliar with the reality series, the challenge is to essentially maintain your residence in a summer house for as long as possible, without getting voted off by the other contestants (via Inside Survivor). With both real and fake allegiances being made throughout the duration of the season, viewers are constantly kept on their toes to guess who will make it to the next episode. It's like "Survivor," minus the outdoorsy stuff.
Hayden Panettiere Opened Up About the Heartbreaking Moment She Signed Away Full Custody of Her Child
Hayden Panettiere described signing away custody of her child as the “most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” The actress sat down for a recent episode of Red Table Talk and opened up about the moment when her ex Wladimir Klitschko got full custody of their 7-year-old daughter Kaya.
Ridge Reels When He Gets Evidence That Brooke Lied — and Taylor Decides to Leave Town
At the Forrester mansion, Ridge tells Brooke, on the phone, that he hates questioning her, but she’s been saying for a long time that Thomas isn’t fit to raise Douglas. Thomas mutters, “She did this.” Ridge continues, “Just tell me, did you do this? Did you call CPS on my son?”
Days of Our Lives Keeps Breaking Our Hearts For Nancy, So It’s Time This Was Fixed — But Not With [Spoiler]
All it took was one single “No,” for Days of Our Lives to shatter our hearts. It happened, of course, on the show’s Monday, September 26 episode as Nancy fought valiantly against Justin’s accusations. He’d just told her that Clyde had stabbed Sonny and killed Abigail, but she wouldn’t, couldn’t go down that path.
Young & Restless’ Mishael Morgan Leaving? The Message That Reads a Lot Like a Goodbye
Young & Restless’ Amanda (Mishael Morgan) hasn’t been seen since August 5, when her character left to travel to Virginia to help take care of her mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey), who has been suffering from heart-related problems. While Devon (Bryton James) has visited his girlfriend offscreen more than once, and her sister Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose/Denise Boutte) has gone back and forth, Amanda has remained away, which has left fans a little antsy wondering when the Emmy-winning actress might return… or if she’s returning.
Days of Our Lives’ Greg Rikaart Makes a Dire Prediction in the Wake of Peacock Move — But There’s Good News, Too
Ever since that fateful announcement back in August that Days of Our Lives would be leaving NBC and moving exclusively to Peacock, the actors and show folks have been doing their best to drum up support for the transition. Naturally, right? Viewers need to follow the show if they want...
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’
When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
Christy Turlington Burns’s Daughter Looks So Much Like Her in These New Modeling Shots
We love a good mother-daughter doppelgänger moment, and Christy Turlington Burns and Grace Burns are the latest duo to serve lookalike vibes. In honor of #NationalDaughtersDay, Christy shared a few shots of Grace’s recent modeling campaigns with Muse Magazine and The Perfect Magazine, and the 18-year-old is the spitting image of her model mom. Grace’s campaign shots with Muse show her wearing a fiery red-orange lip, looking fresh-faced and ethereal in front of a beautiful flowering bush. Her campaign images with Perfect are much more editorial — one image shows Grace in a Kim K-inspired Balenciaga caution tape number, hair cut into...
msn.com
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
Days of Our Lives’ Cady McClain Opens Up About the Real-Life Heartache That Intensified Jennifer’s Grief Over Abigail
Few Salemites have struggled with the weight of Abigail’s death quite like Days of Our Lives‘ Chad. Well, that’s what we thought, until we learned that Jennifer’s strength and bravery was, partially, at least, a front as she struggled with the lure of pills to dull her pain. It’s a battle she’s been losing and now it’s taken an even more heartbreaking turn with the appearance of her dead daughter.
