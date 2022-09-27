Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
thedefiant.io
Turley’s Venture Fund Musters $10M For NFT Play
In high school, Cooper Turley was flipping Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards for profit. His hustle has found several outlets since — journalist, DJ, trader, co-founder and investor. Now, with $10M in hand — some of it his, some of it from millionaire crypto founders and investors — Turley...
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Whether you want to change the world or just be your own boss, the entrepreneur bug is spreading fast. Bootstrapping is a noble cause, but an infusion of capital in any business venture will help a company scale, gain credibility and even tap into resources beyond money. It is no secret that startups and small businesses have difficulty accessing venture capital funding. Even though venture capital funding is seen as an early-stage investment opportunity for small businesses, it's not generally recommended as an option, since the expectations of venture capital businesses don't naturally align with those of the startup's founders — due to the "burn and turn" model I'll touch on later. In this article, we are going to explore other avenues any startup business can utilize when beginning its business venture.
TechCrunch
YC-backed fintech Numida raises $12.3M led by Serena Ventures to extend loans to MSMEs beyond Uganda
To bridge the gap, Uganda-based fintech Numida has opted to focus its digital lending business on small enterprises as part of its strategy for driving financial inclusion in emerging markets. Spurred by an increase in demand for its services, Numida is currently eyeing growth opportunities beyond Uganda, saying that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
Black Boardroom Power 2022: Momentum to Increase Black Directors Continues but Challenges to Significantly Boost Black Corporate Leadership Persists
BLACK ENTERPRISE has produced its annual “Power in the Boardroom” report, including the 2022 B.E. Registry of Corporate Directors—our exclusive listing of Black board members. This editorial package represents the ninth such analysis of diversity within corporate governance over the past decade. black enterprise editors researched the universe of S&P 500 companies to gain a comprehensive picture of corporate diversity and inclusion at the highest level.
Is the NFT Marketplace a Boom or Bust?
Experts chime in on where this $11.3 billion market going next.
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Charlotte's Web Expands Its CBD Products Distribution In Partnership With Southern Glazer's
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Charlotte's Web CBD gummies, capsules and oil tinctures will be available through Southern Glazer's retail customer network. Southern Glazer's operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reach consumers at...
Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has been named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm’ at the HFM US Services Awards 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005382/en/ (L-R) Wade Kenny, Laura McGrath, Ronan Guilfoyle – Calderwood Named Best Offshore Governance Firm at US Hedge Fund Industry Awards (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
EXCLUSIVE: Roofstock onChain Launches Real Estate NFT Marketplace Powered By Origin Protocol
Origin Protocol, a Web3 pioneer in NFTs and DeFi, has partnered with the online real estate investment platform Roofstock to bring blockchain innovation to the real estate industry. Origin’s technology will power Roofstock’s Web3 subsidiary Roofstock onChain (ROC) with a non-fungible token marketplace for tokenized real estate investments.
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PoinSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
Quicken’s Thirty-Nine Year Journey to the Cloud
Personal finance, no surprise, is top of mind as individuals and households grapple with soaring interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and losses in the bond and equity markets. As Quicken CEO Eric Dunn told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, banks have fallen short of the mark when it comes to giving consumers a...
Pound slides; former BOE chief Carney accuses government of ‘undercutting’ Bank – business live
Carney says government ‘working at cross-purposes with the Bank’
ADVA launches market’s first pluggable 10G edge demarcation device
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the industry’s first pluggable 10Gbit/s demarcation SFP+ device specifically designed for space-constrained environments. The ADVA NIDPlug+™ enables high-speed demarcation in the field where it’s not possible to use a traditional device. Consuming less than 2.5 watts and requiring no additional floor space, the device provides enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) with the comprehensive management capabilities needed to deliver strict SLA-based Carrier Ethernet. With standards-compliant performance assurance and service activation testing, it integrates seamlessly into existing networks and enables MEF 3.0-compliant mobile and business services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005933/en/ ADVA’s NIDPlug+™ is a key tool for delivering 10G Carrier Ethernet services wherever they’re needed (Photo: Business Wire)
