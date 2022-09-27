Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners vote to acquire Missoula's Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county voted to acquire Missoula's Federal Building on East Broadway. Earlier this week, the city approved the resolution to create a local government building special district. Once that approval went to the county, commissioners present agreed to...
NBCMontana
All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
bitterrootstar.com
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
NBCMontana
Final hearing on proposed Missoula internet service scheduled for Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council members will decide Monday on whether to give a second cable and internet provider a franchise. The public can give input up through a hearing tonight, then council members are to take a final vote. The City Council approved the deal with TDS...
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
NBCMontana
Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
etxview.com
Housing a 'challenge' for Hellgate Elementary teacher recruiting and retainment
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to take final vote on acquiring downtown federal building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council will vote Monday on taking ownership of, improving, maintaining and operating the downtown federal building. The county recently approved an agreement to join with the city on future designs. The city and county will generally split costs and management down the middle. The...
NBCMontana
First-ever ZooTown Challenge races in to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first-ever ZooTown Challenge stomps into Missoula this Saturday. The challenge is a stadium-style obstacle course race featuring over 20 obstacles and a 4-mile run along the Riverfront Trail. Events take place at the Ogren Park at Allegiance Field with hosts VRTX Fitness and the Missoula...
NBCMontana
1 woman dead in Clinton homicide
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
newstalkkgvo.com
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
newstalkkgvo.com
Man With Active Warrants Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 3200 block of North Reserve for a report of disorderly conduct. An officer responded and observed a vehicle with two occupants. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “On the scene, officers located...
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
NBCMontana
Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
NBCMontana
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
NBCMontana
Bears could stick around until December
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
