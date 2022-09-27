ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
Briana B.

New Mom Upset After Husband Bought Her Smaller Sized Clothes as a Birthday Gift

"She can look forward to fitting in them," he said. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. It's extremely hard for women to bounce back mentally and physically after having a baby. As a new mom, it's essential to surround yourself with people who will uplift you, support you, and extend you grace while you work towards feeling like you again.
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Furious After Son Reveals 'Family Secret' About Divorce to Siblings

Should some family secrets be kept in the dark from as many people as possible?. For children who experience their parents separating, there’s a lot of psychological damage and turmoil that can take place. In some cases, they may experience feelings of isolation, rejection and loneliness as their try to process the change in their family.
The Atlantic

Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out Of Our Lives

Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. How do I talk about estrangement with my young children? Over the past year my husband and I have gone through a horribly painful estrangement from his parents. We were once very close and our children enjoyed nice relationships with them. As far as we know, our children have only warm, happy memories with their grandparents.
Gillian Sisley

Father Pressures Kids to Call New Wife 'Mom'

How should children react to welcoming a new stepparent?. As if experiencing the divorce of two parents wasn’t hard enough, for many children things can get even harder when one or both parents start dating again and possibly get remarried. That can be difficult territory to navigate.
Psych Centra

How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development

During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
rsvplive.ie

Hell week's David Gillick lifts lid on marriage to wife Charlotte and family life with three kids

David Gillick has lifted the lid on his marriage to wife Charlotte. The pair, who are both former athletes, met when they were housemates while training in England. It was a while before things turned from friendship to marriage, and after making things official in 2008 they got married in 2014. They went on to welcome three kids together; six year old Oscar, Olivia, aged three, and Louis, who turned one back in March.
