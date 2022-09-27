Wilton’s Minks to Sinks Returns, to Benefit Family & Children’s Agency; Donations Needed for Massive Tag Sale

Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House are TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
goodmorningwilton.com
Deadline Nears for Businesses in CT’s ‘Neighborhood Assistance’ State Tax Credit Program — Receive up to 100% Credit for Donations to Wilton Projects
Under the State’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, businesses donating to meaningful, state-approved Wilton projects can receive 2022 state tax credits of up to 100% of their donation. Registration of donations ends on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following projects have been approved to qualify for a 100% tax...
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
westportlocal.com
Senior Center Director Heads for Retirement: “I will always call Westport my home away from home”
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Susan L. Pfister, Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective January 1, 2023. Sue joined the Department of Human Services in 1987. She graduated from Sacred Heart University with a BSW, received her...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Firefighter Injured After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Stamford
A firefighter was injured and a family of five displaced during a large house fire in Fairfield County. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 5 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fairfield Avenue on the city's west side. Stamford firefighters from the West Side Fire Station, located one block away...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale — October 1 to 4
Wilton Library’s hard-working book sale volunteers are selecting, cleaning, and categorizing all items for the popular Awesome Autumn Book Sale, taking place at the library from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct, 4. Early buying begins from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday with a $15 admission fee; the sale continues...
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
westchestermagazine.com
Mount Kisco Country Club Kicks off a Major Renovation
Mount Kisco Country Club is a 92-year-old golf course in Westchester County that is receiving some major upgrades. Mount Kisco Country Club recently announced the start of a major renovation under the guidance of architect Stephen Kay. This summer, the club began work on restoration of its bunkers and several tee boxes as well as selective tree removal to improve turf conditions.
goodmorningwilton.com
Student Organizers Say WHS “Race Ahead for Safe” Driving 5K on Oct. 1 will Impact Many
Last year, the students in the Wilton High School Video Production Club collaborated to produce a series of videos, posters, flyers, and other promotional material for the cause of safe driving among teens. Their efforts led to the creation of a 5K race that was run in April earlier this year. Now, the students have bettered their efforts even more by organizing their 2nd Annual Race Ahead for Safe Driving 5K race that will be run on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. in Merwin Meadows.
Lemon Tree Salon Closes, Cites Worker Shortage
The Lemon Tree hair salon on Jericho Turnpike has closed. A note on the door blamed the inability to find enough workers. “This salon has been permanently closed. I want to thank all of my customers who walked through my doors and sat in my chairs, but I cannot stay open because of an employee shortage.” It was signed “Chris/Lemon Tree Smithtown”.
Moose Spotted In Danbury
A large moose seems to have made quite a journey over the past few days, with multiple sightings in parts of Fairfield County. Meteorologist Jack Drake shared photos and videos on his Facebook page of a large moose that was spotted at the AMC movie theater in Danbury on Monday, Sept. 26.
goodmorningwilton.com
Highs and Lows at P&Z: Pre-App Review of Baptist Church Property Redevelopment is ‘Great’; HHC Signage Review Hears Lawyer’s Threat to ‘Go Legal’
The Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) opened on a positive note, with two unanimous ‘yes’ votes and a pre-application review of a new multi-family development that several Commissioners referred to as ‘great.’ However, the mood took a considerable turn when the representatives of Hartford Healthcare Corporation appeared before the Commission for a third time, bearing a signage proposal largely unchanged since August and a new threat to ‘go legal’ on the Commission if approval were not granted.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
New High-End Pub Off To Strong Start In Monroe
A new Fairfield County eatery is making a name for itself, with customers sharing rave reviews about its pasta dishes and service. Flames Restaurant, located in Monroe, at 262 Main St., opened over the summer. The menu features a variety of chicken, steak, and seafood dishes, including "Filet Mignon Au...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Register Citizen
Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan
MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
Norwalk photos: Calf Pasture rainbow
NORWALK, Conn. — A double rainbow, seen Sept. 19 from Calf Pasture Beach.
