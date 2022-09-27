Read full article on original website
Newington Town Crier
Union representing Newington town and BOE employees files nine complaints with labor board
The union representing Newington town and board of education employees has filed nine complaints with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, alleging Town Manager Keith Chapman violated municipal labor law by refusing to negotiate over pandemic pay, retaliating against bargaining unit members and subcontracting their work. Council 4 of...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
goodmorningwilton.com
Niche.com 2023 Rankings Announced, Wilton School District Rises One Spot to #5 in CT
The 2023 Niche.com Best Schools and Districts rankings were released earlier this week, and the Wilton Public School District was listed in the top-five school districts in Connecticut. This year the district earned an overall A-plus grade from the website and was ranked fifth on the list of Best School Districts in CT, rising one spot in the last year since the 2022 rankings were released last September.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
goodmorningwilton.com
Highs and Lows at P&Z: Pre-App Review of Baptist Church Property Redevelopment is ‘Great’; HHC Signage Review Hears Lawyer’s Threat to ‘Go Legal’
The Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) opened on a positive note, with two unanimous ‘yes’ votes and a pre-application review of a new multi-family development that several Commissioners referred to as ‘great.’ However, the mood took a considerable turn when the representatives of Hartford Healthcare Corporation appeared before the Commission for a third time, bearing a signage proposal largely unchanged since August and a new threat to ‘go legal’ on the Commission if approval were not granted.
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital system faces deficit for second year, lays off 72 administrators
After 50 years of profit, Yale New Haven Hospital is in its second straight year of losing more money than it earned. As a result, the company made 155 cuts to administrative positions last Wednesday, including the firing of 72 hospital managers and the elimination of 83 vacant positions, all based in New Haven. The cuts were made at both junior and senior levels of administration, though they will not directly or immediately impact patient care.
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
orangetownnews.com
Zoners Hesitantly Allow Dispensary in Commercial Zone, Nix Winery Plans
The Orange Plan and Zoning Commission, at its September 20 meeting, did away with a moratorium it had adopted about a year ago on allowing cannabis establishments in town, thereby allowing an applicant to submit a site plan. At the same meeting the commissioners, after lengthy discussion, denied an application by Stappa Vinyard owners to increase outdoor seating capacity.
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
goodmorningwilton.com
Student Organizers Say WHS “Race Ahead for Safe” Driving 5K on Oct. 1 will Impact Many
Last year, the students in the Wilton High School Video Production Club collaborated to produce a series of videos, posters, flyers, and other promotional material for the cause of safe driving among teens. Their efforts led to the creation of a 5K race that was run in April earlier this year. Now, the students have bettered their efforts even more by organizing their 2nd Annual Race Ahead for Safe Driving 5K race that will be run on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. in Merwin Meadows.
goodmorningwilton.com
LETTER: Democrats Seek Volunteers for Town Boards & Commissions
The Wilton Democratic Nominating Committee would like to hear from any Wilton resident who is registered as a Democrat or unaffiliated voter, and who is interested in serving on the following commissions:. Parks & Recreation Commission. Economic Development Commission. Building Inspectors Board of Appeals (requires construction-related experience) Deer Committee. Council...
goodmorningwilton.com
Deadline Nears for Businesses in CT’s ‘Neighborhood Assistance’ State Tax Credit Program — Receive up to 100% Credit for Donations to Wilton Projects
Under the State’s Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, businesses donating to meaningful, state-approved Wilton projects can receive 2022 state tax credits of up to 100% of their donation. Registration of donations ends on Saturday, Oct. 1. The following projects have been approved to qualify for a 100% tax...
No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure
A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less “auction” took...
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Register Citizen
Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo
NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
Register Citizen
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Would an Age Restrictive Bar Work in Danbury? They’re Doing it Out West
It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.
New Haven Independent
Derby Mayor's Chief Of Staff Responds To BOE Member's Criticism
DERBY – Mayor Rich Dziekan’s chief of staff said a board of education member’s letter to the editor published last week was purely political. “Quite frankly I don’t appreciate Mongillo politicizing the whole thing. She took a situation that was relayed to her and tried to use it for political purposes. I think using children and their education, or their safety, to accomplish your own political agenda is disgusting,” Walt Mayhew, the mayor’s chief of staff, said.
