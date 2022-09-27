Read full article on original website
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2
Yankees clinch AL East title, first-round bye
With the bye officially locked in, the Yankees know they will face the winner of the wild-card series between the Cleveland Guardians and the AL's No. 6 seed, which the Mariners currently hold. The bye also means the Yankees will have five full days off between the end of the regular season and Game 1 of the ALDS.
Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3
Aaron Boone’s speech, tribute to injured teammate among Yankees’ AL East clinch highlights
The New York Yankees earned every second of their AL East clinch celebration on Tuesday night, weathering 500 different types of storms this summer (some self-inflicted, preventing them from reaching the gas pedal, but we move on) in order to send the Blue Jays into the Wild Card round with eight games remaining.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The New York Yankees are over the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
Freeman's RBI single in 10th gives Dodgers 107th win
Freddie Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 1-0 to set the franchise single-season record with their 107th win
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Blue Jays and Yankees square off with series tied 1-1
New York Yankees (95-59, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-68, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 244 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -126, Blue Jays +106;...
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
