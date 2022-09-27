ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?

Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Holiday Shopping#Retailer
The Verge

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale

Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
INTERNET
pymnts

Amazon Leverages Membership Surge With October Prime Day Push

Any doubts that deep and early discounting would be the theme of thus year's holiday shopping season were laid to rest Monday (Sept. 26) as Amazon responded to recent moves by rival retailers with the announcement of a second Amazon Prime Day to be held in October. The first-of-its-kind event...
BUSINESS
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 Is Officially Coming—What We Know So Far

If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that it’s been confirmed  that Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 will be taking place on October 11-12, we’re all ears to hear about potential deals happening right before the holiday season. Remember: the OG Amazon Prime Day 2022 was this past July over the course of two days, and set the precedent for some major discounts. We saw incredible sales on everything form AirPods and Apple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
AOL Corp

Target's fall Deal Days event starts Oct. 6

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. To help shoppers get some of their holiday shopping done early, Target is hosting Deal Days again this year from Oct. 6-8 — the last time Target hosted Deal Days was in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer said October’s event will feature discounts on products across categories in line with shoppers’ holiday season needs. Anyone can shop Target’s sale — this is one way Deal Days is distinct from events like Prime Day, which only Prime members have access to. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
INTERNET
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
SHOPPING
buckinghamshirelive.com

Surprise new Amazon Prime Day sale announced for next month

Amazon has announced the launch of another Prime Day event next month. The two-day sale will start on Tuesday, October 11, at midnight and will be exclusive to Prime members. The online seller's mega sale is separate to the annual Black Friday offers, and next month will be the second time this year it has been held. Everything from fashion and electronics, to toys and everyday essentials will be available to buy at discounted prices.
INTERNET
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
SHOPPING
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank. The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive...
INTERNET
CNN

Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Xbox Controllers Have Just Gotten a Big Discount at Amazon

There's an excellent deal on Xbox controllers at Amazon right now, with the gamepad coming down to just $44.99 for a limited time only (or £39.99 in the UK). That's a significant $15 off the regular list price of $59.99. Currently, this deal applies to the Robot White (in stock) and Carbon Black Xbox Controller (sold out for now at Amazon).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy