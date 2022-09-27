Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. To help shoppers get some of their holiday shopping done early, Target is hosting Deal Days again this year from Oct. 6-8 — the last time Target hosted Deal Days was in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer said October’s event will feature discounts on products across categories in line with shoppers’ holiday season needs. Anyone can shop Target’s sale — this is one way Deal Days is distinct from events like Prime Day, which only Prime members have access to. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.

