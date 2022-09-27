Read full article on original website
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?
Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
WSLS
Early Christmas shopping deals: Get ready for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
It looks like Christmas shopping might happen a little earlier than normal this year. The second Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost here. On Monday, Amazon announced that they will be hosting a new holiday shopping event for Prime members on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. Amazon said the...
Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
The Verge
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th
The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.
TechRadar
Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale
Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Amazon Leverages Membership Surge With October Prime Day Push
Any doubts that deep and early discounting would be the theme of thus year's holiday shopping season were laid to rest Monday (Sept. 26) as Amazon responded to recent moves by rival retailers with the announcement of a second Amazon Prime Day to be held in October. The first-of-its-kind event...
Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 Is Officially Coming—What We Know So Far
If you haven’t realized already, we’re shopping fanatics here at StyleCaster. If there’s a sale going on, chances are, we’re covering it. If there’s a trend you’re seeing everywhere, the odds are, we’ve reported on it. So, now that it’s been confirmed that Amazon Prime Day Fall 2022 will be taking place on October 11-12, we’re all ears to hear about potential deals happening right before the holiday season. Remember: the OG Amazon Prime Day 2022 was this past July over the course of two days, and set the precedent for some major discounts. We saw incredible sales on everything form AirPods and Apple...
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
AOL Corp
Target's fall Deal Days event starts Oct. 6
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. To help shoppers get some of their holiday shopping done early, Target is hosting Deal Days again this year from Oct. 6-8 — the last time Target hosted Deal Days was in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day. The retailer said October’s event will feature discounts on products across categories in line with shoppers’ holiday season needs. Anyone can shop Target’s sale — this is one way Deal Days is distinct from events like Prime Day, which only Prime members have access to. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.
Amazon Looks to Double Its Prime Day Success With New Holiday Shopping Event
Move over Prime Day, Amazon is launching its first holiday shopping event next month. The online mega-retailer announced on Monday that is launching a two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members on Oct. 11-12. Called the “Prime Early Access Sale,” the new 48-hour event gives Prime members in 15 countries exclusive early access to holiday deals.
Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are already available—save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals ahead Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
CNET
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Surprise new Amazon Prime Day sale announced for next month
Amazon has announced the launch of another Prime Day event next month. The two-day sale will start on Tuesday, October 11, at midnight and will be exclusive to Prime members. The online seller's mega sale is separate to the annual Black Friday offers, and next month will be the second time this year it has been held. Everything from fashion and electronics, to toys and everyday essentials will be available to buy at discounted prices.
Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?
Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Is Coming This October to Give Your Holiday Shopping a Jumpstart
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.It’s official: after months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer just confirmed that the new Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 is being held to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank. The Prime Early Access Sale will be exclusive...
Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
IGN
Xbox Controllers Have Just Gotten a Big Discount at Amazon
There's an excellent deal on Xbox controllers at Amazon right now, with the gamepad coming down to just $44.99 for a limited time only (or £39.99 in the UK). That's a significant $15 off the regular list price of $59.99. Currently, this deal applies to the Robot White (in stock) and Carbon Black Xbox Controller (sold out for now at Amazon).
