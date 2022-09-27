ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tucker Carlson Suggests GOP Should Be Like Italy’s Fascist PM, Who He (Incorrectly) Says Isn’t Fascist (Video)

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 19

GolfNuttt
1d ago

Fascist is the new gravitas. A favorite word every liberal or socialist must use 2 or more times every time they open their mouth. Equity didn't exactly light up the voters so it is on the back burner. Pay equity was a few years ago. CIS Transgender is such a big fail it came and went in a few months. Marx thought workers who were truly oppressed in 1848 would make a revolution. Didn't happen. Since Alinsky, the game is try to find a wedge to break apart The Declaration and The Constitution.

Reply(1)
9
D Tops
1d ago

You liberals have now turned anybody who believes in the individuality and commitment of the family, patriotism such as loving your country, placing God first in your life, and demanding accountability and responsibility from your elected government ...all that is now considered fascist by you two-faced hate-filled liberals... this should be a wake-up call for you liberals...The Right or Conservatives have finally had enough of you people and Italy just proved that... the midterms can't get here fast enough?

Reply(2)
5
Jason Haas
1d ago

The media is overwhelmingly controlled by the far left radicals. Don't believe a word they "report".

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

Fox stars Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs are deposed as part of $1.6billion Dominion Voting lawsuit that claims they perpetuated election fraud lies by hosting Trump lawyers and Rudy Giuliani on-air

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs have all been deposed over allegations they perpetuated election fraud lies and damaged the reputation of Dominion Voting by hosting friends and advocates of Donald Trump on-air. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox News in March last year,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
The Independent

Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Fascist#Gop
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
POTUS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy