ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Monitor

TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22

Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Council likely to vote on negotiation only for Aspen Heights deal

At Tuesday’s work session, City Council members praised a proposed final agreement with Aspen Heights Partners for a large development at 1215 Red River St. and 606 East 12th St., formerly known as HealthSouth. They were particularly appreciative of the fact that the development will include 921 new apartments as well as other amenities, such as a child care center and a live music venue. But Council Member Kathie Tovo proposed only approving negotiations with the developer, requiring staff to return to Council for the final OK on executing the 99-year lease and development agreement.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown

Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Workers demand labor protections at Austin Energy base rate rally

It was an unusually lively morning outside Austin Energy Headquarters last Saturday, as a coalition of workers, environmentalists and community leaders gathered to air their grievances with the publicly owned utility. With a potential increase to residential rates on the horizon, the Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund led the diverse...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watersheds#Electric Scooters#Watershed Protection#City Council
Austin Monitor

Here’s a breakdown of Travis County’s budget for 2023

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a $1.52 billion budget for 2023 Tuesday that reduces the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $18 a year, and adds funding for gun violence prevention programs, higher wages for county employees and housing initiatives. It also increases funding for education and health...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

To improve connectivity, ZAP recommends prohibiting culs-de-sac in most cases

The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended changes to city code on Tuesday to improve street connectivity in new subdivisions. “I look at culs-de-sac as kind of destroying the grid,” said Commissioner Lonny Stern, who initially proposed the changes. He explained that a grid of streets is much easier to navigate than a web of culs-de-sac, especially for people who bike, walk or take transit, as well as those who can’t drive, like children or people with vision loss.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City falls further behind on affordable housing goals

The city continues to fall behind on its affordable housing goals, according to a report from nonprofit HousingWorks Austin. In 2021, nine out of 10 Council districts failed to achieve district-based affordable housing production goals, and seven out of 10 did not even meet half of their goals. Only District 4, which has the lowest annual target of all the districts, exceeded its goal.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Austin Monitor

Is Austin still weird?

As four local politicians – Travis County Judge Andy Brown, County Attorney Delia Garza, Mayor Steve Adler and state Rep. Sheryl Cole – attempted to answer Austin American-Statesman reporter Ryan Autullo’s question at the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday, they reflected on their introductions to Austin. During Delia...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Castleman-Bull house resolution OK’d with changes

City Council approved a resolution from Council Member Kathie Tovo last week directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to study questions about restoring the interior of the historic Castleman-Bull House, which has sat vacant since the Austin Convention Center acquired and moved it to its current location at 201 Red River St. The building has sat across from the convention center’s service yard entrance since 2000.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Because of compatibility, mini storage units block 10 homes in South Austin

The Board of Adjustment failed last Monday to approve a compatibility waiver that would have allowed 10 townhomes at 1609 Matthews Lane in South Austin. In order to build the units, the owner of the half-acre property requested a variance to compatibility, which limits the height of buildings near single-family homes and requires additional setbacks. Though the adjacent property has been home to a mini storage facility since 1984, it still triggers compatibility because the land is zoned for single-family use.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Legislative agenda passes with Kelly opposed

City Council approved a lengthy legislative agenda Thursday night, with only Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voting no. Though she had proposed an additional task for the city’s legislative team just a few minutes earlier, Kelly voted against adopting the agenda. On Monday, she was visiting Salt Lake City with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, but texted the Austin Monitor this statement: “As a matter of principle I am against the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Lee esta historia en español. City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. Council agreed Thursday on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
777
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy