Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 9.29.22
Unlike the past few meetings, today’s City Council meeting looks almost reasonable. For one thing, Council members aren’t scheduled to disappear into an executive session, which should free up some time. In this TipSheet, we’ve collected the things we’re betting will be worth following. Those who want to decide for themselves can check out the entire agenda.
Council likely to vote on negotiation only for Aspen Heights deal
At Tuesday’s work session, City Council members praised a proposed final agreement with Aspen Heights Partners for a large development at 1215 Red River St. and 606 East 12th St., formerly known as HealthSouth. They were particularly appreciative of the fact that the development will include 921 new apartments as well as other amenities, such as a child care center and a live music venue. But Council Member Kathie Tovo proposed only approving negotiations with the developer, requiring staff to return to Council for the final OK on executing the 99-year lease and development agreement.
Feedback fueling progress on redevelopment of blocks 16 and 18 downtown
Residents along the eastern edge of downtown Austin have had many, many opportunities through the years to share their thoughts about how the city should redevelop two blocks on East 11th Street, with not a lot to show for it. But leaders of the new quasi-governmental body leading the development process now insist change is afoot, with a request for proposals expected to be completed by the end of the year and private developers submitting their plans for evaluation next year.
Planning Commission OKs Vertical Mixed-Use zoning on East Cesar Chavez site
The Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of Vertical Mixed-Use (VMU) zoning for a property along East Cesar Chavez Street, moving a planned mixed-use residential development one step forward. The project at 3020 E. Cesar Chavez St. could have around 185 units of housing – 19 of which would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
Cap Metro previews impact of Manor and Lago Vista leaving service area
The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors learned more this week about the potential fallout of both Lago Vista and Manor ending their partnerships and leaving the Capital Metro service area. In August, both suburbs decided to hold elections to ask voters whether to continue or end partnerships with...
Environmental Commission recommends watershed code changes despite equity concerns
At its regular meeting last week, the Environmental Commission voted to recommend a group of watershed-related Land Development Code changes to City Council, along with a set of recommendations on public engagement and equity. The amendments to Title 25 of city code make much-needed updates to regulations around stormwater drainage,...
Workers demand labor protections at Austin Energy base rate rally
It was an unusually lively morning outside Austin Energy Headquarters last Saturday, as a coalition of workers, environmentalists and community leaders gathered to air their grievances with the publicly owned utility. With a potential increase to residential rates on the horizon, the Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund led the diverse...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s a breakdown of Travis County’s budget for 2023
The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a $1.52 billion budget for 2023 Tuesday that reduces the average homeowner’s property taxes by about $18 a year, and adds funding for gun violence prevention programs, higher wages for county employees and housing initiatives. It also increases funding for education and health...
To improve connectivity, ZAP recommends prohibiting culs-de-sac in most cases
The Zoning and Platting Commission recommended changes to city code on Tuesday to improve street connectivity in new subdivisions. “I look at culs-de-sac as kind of destroying the grid,” said Commissioner Lonny Stern, who initially proposed the changes. He explained that a grid of streets is much easier to navigate than a web of culs-de-sac, especially for people who bike, walk or take transit, as well as those who can’t drive, like children or people with vision loss.
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
City falls further behind on affordable housing goals
The city continues to fall behind on its affordable housing goals, according to a report from nonprofit HousingWorks Austin. In 2021, nine out of 10 Council districts failed to achieve district-based affordable housing production goals, and seven out of 10 did not even meet half of their goals. Only District 4, which has the lowest annual target of all the districts, exceeded its goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Austin still weird?
As four local politicians – Travis County Judge Andy Brown, County Attorney Delia Garza, Mayor Steve Adler and state Rep. Sheryl Cole – attempted to answer Austin American-Statesman reporter Ryan Autullo’s question at the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday, they reflected on their introductions to Austin. During Delia...
Castleman-Bull house resolution OK’d with changes
City Council approved a resolution from Council Member Kathie Tovo last week directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to study questions about restoring the interior of the historic Castleman-Bull House, which has sat vacant since the Austin Convention Center acquired and moved it to its current location at 201 Red River St. The building has sat across from the convention center’s service yard entrance since 2000.
APD releases after-action report detailing response to 2020 protests
In the two years and four months since thousands of Austinites protested the police killing of George Floyd, 19 Austin police officers have been indicted for using so-called less-lethal ammunition, or beanbag rounds, on protesters, and the city of Austin has reportedly paid out $15 million in settlements to those injured.
Council sends police oversight act to voters, despite concerns about delay
Voters will decide in May whether to expand civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department after City Council declined to pass an initiative petition during a Sept. 15 meeting, with some members expressing concerns about potential legal challenges. The political action committee Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the...
Austin ISD is considering turning two properties into teacher and staff housing
Austin ISD is considering turning two of its properties into housing that teachers and other staff could afford as rising housing costs make it harder to retain and recruit employees. District officials have been holding public meetings on proposals for the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility in East Austin, the former...
Because of compatibility, mini storage units block 10 homes in South Austin
The Board of Adjustment failed last Monday to approve a compatibility waiver that would have allowed 10 townhomes at 1609 Matthews Lane in South Austin. In order to build the units, the owner of the half-acre property requested a variance to compatibility, which limits the height of buildings near single-family homes and requires additional setbacks. Though the adjacent property has been home to a mini storage facility since 1984, it still triggers compatibility because the land is zoned for single-family use.
Legislative agenda passes with Kelly opposed
City Council approved a lengthy legislative agenda Thursday night, with only Council Member Mackenzie Kelly voting no. Though she had proposed an additional task for the city’s legislative team just a few minutes earlier, Kelly voted against adopting the agenda. On Monday, she was visiting Salt Lake City with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, but texted the Austin Monitor this statement: “As a matter of principle I am against the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying.”
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Lee esta historia en español. City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. Council agreed Thursday on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the...
Austin Monitor
Austin, TX
777
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.https://www.austinmonitor.com/
Comments / 0