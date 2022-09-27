ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I hope they get a warm welcome and not subjected to the ugliness that has taken over this world.

seventeen.com

Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death

Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
The List

Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
msn.com

Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Strong Feelings About The New Princess Of Wales

In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles III bestowed upon his eldest son the title of Prince of Wales, saying, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." In his role as Prince of Wales, Prince William is already breaking with how his father did it at least in one respect. Traditionally, the monarch gives the title of Prince of Wales to the next in line for the throne, and Princess of Wales was the title for the wife, since until 2015, any girls born into the royal family weren't a part of the line of succession, according to Oprah Daily. Camilla Parker Bowles was technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but out of respect for the public's continued love of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, she went by Duchess of Cornwall instead, according to NBC News.
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Daily Mail

The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
msn.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
