Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Cook Report shifts Arizona Senate race toward Democrats
The Cook Political Report on Thursday shifted the Arizona Senate race, one of the key contests that could decide control of the upper chamber, from a “toss up” to “lean Democrat.”. Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor for Cook, a nonpartisan election analysis website, said in...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Squad can’t quite take down House Dems’ policing plans
SPOTTED:JEFF BARTOS, two-time statewide GOP candidate in Pennsylvania and co-chair of MEHMET OZ’s Senate campaign, at a Wednesday fundraiser for Democratic gubernatorial nominee JOSH SHAPIRO in Philadelphia. You’ll recall that our Holly Otterbein scooped in Playbook on Wednesday that Bartos’ wife was co-hosting the Shapiro fundraiser, though Bartos wouldn’t say if he was supporting Shapiro or far-right Republican DOUG MASTRIANO. A person familiar with Bartos’ thinking tells Holly that “he was proud to support his wife and was there at her request to accompany her.”
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'
Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Mitch McConnell calls Kyrsten Sinema the 'most effective first-term senator' he's seen and praises her defense of the filibuster
McConnell also praised Sinema for her opposition to ending the filibuster in introductory remarks before her speech at the McConnell Center.
Sinema in speech at McConnell Center says 60-vote Senate threshold should be restored
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Monday said the Senate should reinstate the 60-vote threshold for all judicial and executive branch nominees. Sinema made the comments during a Q&A session following a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) introduced the Arizona moderate at the event.
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
White House hits GOP over removal of Manchin permitting reform
The White House on Tuesday said it supported Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to have permitting reform language removed from a stopgap government funding bill, blaming Republicans for opposing the plan. “We support Senator Manchin’s decision not to press for a floor vote given the misguided Republican decision to...
msn.com
Spending Bill Survives Senate Test, Staving Off Government Shutdown Threat
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to move forward with a temporary spending package needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, drawing closer to averting a shutdown after Democrats dropped an energy proposal that had drawn bipartisan opposition. Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York...
Hotly contested state Senate race in Allegheny County could come down to abortion rights
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Sen. Lindsey Williams, a West View Democrat, is seeking her second term in the state Senate against a strong challenge from Pennsylvania Rep. Lori Mizgorski, a Shaler Republican.Williams is no stranger to hard-fought elections."It's a close seat. I won it by 793 votes in 2018," Williams told KDKA political editor Jon Delano.This year is likely to be no exception, as Williams faces off against Mizgorski."I have an appeal to voters across the board," says the Republican.The 38th Senatorial District includes most of the North Hills, Allegheny Valley and part of the city of Pittsburgh.Williams hopes to...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
aarp.org
Senate Candidates Tackle the Issues
Nevada voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide between incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto, an attorney and a Democrat, is the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate. She served as Nevada’s attorney general from 2007 to 2015 and was elected to the Senate in 2016 to replace retiring Sen. Harry Reid (D). She grew up in Las Vegas, graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, and Gonzaga University School of Law in Spokane, Washington.
Environmentalists, Senate Republicans Unite to Kill Joe Manchin's Plan to Streamline Environmental Review
The "side deal" that Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.V.) worked out to speed up federal permitting of energy projects in exchange for his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is now dead, and with it the one potential silver lining in Democrats' $740 billion spending measure. Citing its likely...
Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan
The bill would provide aid to Ukraine, help communities recover from natural disasters and fund the federal government through mid-December. The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Hoosier free-for-all? Spartz eyes Senate run in 2024 as Braun pursues gov race
The Ukrainian-born first-term House Republican would bring liabilities to a primary. Meanwhile, more GOP contenders could jump into the Senate, gubernatorial or other races. Rep. Victoria Spartz is telling fellow Republicans she plans to run for the Senate in 2024 if fellow Hoosier Sen. Mike Braun launches a gubernatorial bid, according to three Republicans familiar with her plans.
