PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
wrestlinginc.com
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path
It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
Yardbarker
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
PWMania
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
