ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Weak controls failing to stop illegal seafood landing on EU plates, investigation shows

By Karen McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CO2hr_0iBawMPa00
Small fish taken from a box of fish on ice are measured on a chart Photograph: Erdem Şahin/EPA


Illegally fished seafood continues to end up on the plates of EU citizens due to weak controls and insignificant fines in some member states, auditors have found.

The European Union, the world’s largest importer of fishery products, requires member states to take action against fishing vessels and EU nationals engaged in illegal fishing activities anywhere in the world.

However, a special investigation [pdf], by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), the EU’s financial watchdog, into systems aimed at preventing products derived from illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing reaching EU consumers, found them to be only “partially effective”.

“We need to tighten the net to illegal fishing within the EU,” Eva Lindström, the ECA member who led the audit, said Monday. She urged member states to step up the fight against IUU fishing, one of the greatest threats to marine ecosystems.

The EU and its member states had put in place control measures to keep illegal fishing in check, she said. “But in spite of those measures, these products keep ending up on EU citizens’ plates,” said Lindström. “One key reason is that checks and sanctions are applied unevenly by member states.”

National checks often detected instances of illegal fishing, the auditors found. But overfishing and underreporting of catches persist, due to weak controls in some states. Misreporting of catches is the most common infringement by the EU fleet, followed by fishing in closed areas or with no quota allocation, and using illegal gear.

Related: ‘Fishyleaks’ website hopes to land those guilty of overfishing

While auditors found the vast majority of serious fishing infringements led to an investigation or prosecution, the sanctions applied in some states were insufficient to deter illegal fishing. There was also no level playing field across states, they said. The average fine imposed for infringements ranged from €200 (£180) in Cyprus, Lithuania and Estonia, to €7,000 in Spain.

A catch-certification scheme, introduced by the EU in 2008 to guarantee the legality of imported fish products, had improved traceability and reinforced import controls, they found. But differences in the scope and quality of checks in states risked undermining its effectiveness.

The auditors report recommended the European Commission ensure member states reinforce their control systems to prevent the import of illegal fishery products. The ECA was asked by the European parliament to report on the issue in 2021.

The investigation follows a 2020 report from the same auditors , which concluded that the EU’s efforts to protect the marine environment had resulted in measurable progress in the Atlantic, but the Mediterranean remained significantly overfished.

From 2015 to 2019, member states conducted more than 300,000 inspections; 13% identified at least one suspected infringement and 6% at least one suspected serious infringement. In total, 69,400 infringements were reported during this period, with more than 76% detected by just four countries: Italy (46%), the UK (12%), Greece (11%) and Spain (8%).

Approximately 94% of global fish populations are either exploited or fully exploited, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation. Worldwide, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing is estimated to represent between 11% and 19% of catches , worth $10bn–$23bn (£9bn–£21bn).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#United Nations#Eu Countries#Eu#Photograph#The European Union#Eca
The Independent

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'

Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Seafood
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
MILITARY
Vice

Mysterious Sea Drone Surfaces in Crimea

A never before seen unmanned surface vessel (USV) washed up on a beach in the Black Sea this week. According to social media reports, open source intelligence, and local news reports, the USV appeared on a beach near the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Russian oligarch’s seized superyacht sold for $37.5m

A luxury superyacht taken from a Russian oligarch facing sanctions has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for $37.5m (£35m) in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine. The 72.5-metre Axioma was seized from the steel billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky in March after sanctions by the UK,...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy