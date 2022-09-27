Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Has Changed His Plans and Will Stay in England Following the Queen's Death
Prince Harry was spotted leaving Balmoral following his grandmother the Queen's passing on September 8, but he reportedly won't be heading home to California anytime soon. Royal reporter and author Omid Scobie tweeted that "After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time." He also noted that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to London later today, where King Charles is expected to make a speech.
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
Unseen picture of the Queen during last days at Balmoral where she insisted on doing her ‘job’ till the end
TO the very end, Her Majesty the Queen was bright, happy and — as throughout her entire life — dutiful. Informed sources have told The Sun how the monarch was “sparkling” and “buoyant” in her last days and weeks, despite her frailty. And she...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Kate goes blonde! Princess of Wales debuts lighter hair as she steps out in Windsor for walkabout with Prince William and the Sussexes
Kate Middleton debuted a new lighter hairstyle today as she stepped out in Windsor alongside Prince William for a surprise joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, took to Windsor to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates...
Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'
The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Strong Feelings About The New Princess Of Wales
In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles III bestowed upon his eldest son the title of Prince of Wales, saying, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." In his role as Prince of Wales, Prince William is already breaking with how his father did it at least in one respect. Traditionally, the monarch gives the title of Prince of Wales to the next in line for the throne, and Princess of Wales was the title for the wife, since until 2015, any girls born into the royal family weren't a part of the line of succession, according to Oprah Daily. Camilla Parker Bowles was technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but out of respect for the public's continued love of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, she went by Duchess of Cornwall instead, according to NBC News.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
I was in my sitting room at my family house in London when I found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died. My older sister and I were both working from home whilst keeping up with the news of the queen being very unwell. Around 5 p.m., I noticed that...
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet photo of the Princess of Wales
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fan of the Princess of Wales! The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother. Alongside the picture, the Academy Award winner wrote: “I love our Princess of Wales❤️ I love our Welsh National Costume.❤️.”
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana for Her First Royal Engagement as Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales—the royal previously known as Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge—just wore a look that channeled her husband Prince Williams’ late mother, Princess Diana, who was Princess of Wales before her. Middleton’s first royal engagement since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
