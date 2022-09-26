ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zaki Baruti, Nkechi Taifa & AJ Woodson l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
 3 days ago

The President/General of the Universal Afrikan Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti checks into our classroom to talk Politics. Brother Zaki will also call for divine intervention to help Black people Globally. Before Brother Zaki, activist & attorney Nkechi Taifa explains why ‘The Woman King’ made her feel like a Queen. Getting us started Journalist AJ Woodson details a fight to keep a black Mural in NY’s Westchester County.

