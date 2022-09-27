ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Around the ACC: Week 5

By Charleston Bowles
 2 days ago

Clemson and NC State take center stage alongside Florida State and Wake Forest this week.

Out of the five nationally ranked programs in the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC), four of them take on each other this weekend and both matchups are in the Atlantic division.

As head coach Mike Norvell and No. 23 Florida State host No. 22 Wake Forest, the other matchup consists of two top 10 teams, who happen to be the Seminoles' next two opponents following Wake Forest.

Below is everything you need to know about the conference schedule for this week.

Atlantic:

Boston College (1-3) vs. Louisville (2-2) - Oct. 1, Noon

Both of these programs are still searching for their first conference win. Boston College has lost its two conference games by a combined 47 points and averages 12 points in those contests.

Meanwhile, Louisville redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham has rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games and is trending in the right direction after a pedestrian statistical start to the season.

The Cardinals defeated the Eagles 28-14 in 2021.

Syracuse (4-0) vs. Wagner (0-3) - Oct. 1, 5 p.m.

The Orange are 4-0 for the first time since 2018 when they finished the season 10-3 with a bowl win. They squeaked by Virginia 22-20 in Week 4 and have a bye week following this week.

Wagner has lost 23 consecutive games and hasn't won since defeating Long Island University on Sept. 28, 2019.

No. 5 Clemson (4-0) vs. No. 10 NC State (4-0) - Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

In 2021, NC State beat Clemson 27-21 in two overtimes in front of its home crowd in Raleigh. They'll have an opportunity to become favorites in the Atlantic division title race with another win against the Tigers.

Clemson returns to Death Valley after defeating Wake Forest 51-45 in two overtimes in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagaleli threw for a season-high 371 yards and tossed five touchdowns.

College Gameday is on-site for this bout and this result could have huge implications for the ACC's playoff hopes in December.

Coastal:

North Carolina (3-1) vs. Virginia Tech (2-2) - Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m.

The Tar Heels suffered their first loss against Notre Dame in Week 4, but their chances for the Coastal crown are still intact. North Carolina and redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye are averaging 46.5 points per game, which is 26 more than the Hokies' offense (20.2 points per game).

Virginia Tech committed 15 penalties in its 33-10 loss versus West Virginia on Sept. 22

Duke (3-1) vs. Virginia (2-2) - Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

In this matchup between two first-year head coaches, Tony Elliott and Virginia have to figure out its offensive woes (18.3 points per game) against Mike Elko and the Blue Devils. Duke has already matched last year's win total and scored 14 fourth-quarter points in its 35-27 loss versus Kansas in Week 4.

The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive games in this series dating back to 2015.

No. 24 Pittsburgh (3-1) vs Georgia Tech (1-3) - Oct. 1, 8 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins after the 1-3 start and appointed Brent Key as their interim head coach. They've been held to 10 or fewer points in all three games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season, and it won't get much easier versus an experienced Pittsburgh defense (allowing 98.5 rushing yards per game).

